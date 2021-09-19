Waitaki District Council calls for more information on three waters reform

26062021 News John Bisset/STUFF. Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen is "incredibly sceptical" about the proposed reforms to the country's three waters

A Waitaki District Council report on the Government's nationwide three waters reform proposal says parts of it are "flawed" or "not believed to be sustainable".

The 16-page report, prepared by council officers and to be presented an "additional meeting" of council on Monday, suggests Waitaki should not support the current financial case for change, believing it is “flawed and likely overstated.”

It also states that the aspiration to connect all individual households across New Zealand (urban and rural) to a reticulated water and wastewater system, is “not believed to be sustainable, practical or reasonable in the New Zealand context.”

The report also highlights concerns with the governance model as presented by Government which will see control of the water assets of 67 councils transferred to four entities, saying it does not clearly indicate how the voice of communities will be heard, nor does it provide strong connections between infrastructure planning and planning for growth at the regional and local level.

The report's views are similar to those of South Canterbury's district councils who have also been urging the Government to provide more information on the proposal.

Council has until the end of September to consider the proposals and offer feedback on areas of concerns or where the proposals could be improved.

“Overall there is a call for more information, including clarity on environmental and service levels, as well as the timing for councils to be able to have proper consultation with their communities,” the council said in a press release.

The council's chief executive, Alex Parmley, will respond to the Government once the council has considered the issues raised in the report and agreed on its position.

Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher says council is preparing a series of information videos explaining the key focus of the three waters reform.

“Three Waters reform is a really important issue for council, residents of Waitaki and New Zealand overall,” Parmley said.

“There is a lot of information to digest and some big decisions ahead for government and council.

“Those decisions will impact us all for decades, so we need to ensure we get the best outcome for our district and communities.”

“The community’s views on the Three Waters reform will be critical in the decision the council is being asked to make at some point in the future,” Waitaki Mayor, Gary Kircher, said.

Waitaki District mayor Gary Kircher said they wanted to ensure everyone understands what is proposed so that when residents are asked what they think, they can have their say based on the facts.

Kircher says council is preparing a series of information videos, to be released in the next few days, explaining the key focus of the three waters reform and what these proposed changes will look like for Waitaki's water services.

“Only once the public are fully informed and council has received more information from Government and gained an understanding of the community’s views will the council make any decisions on the reforms.”