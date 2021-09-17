Call to consider all options for $29m Theatre Royal/Heritage project

A digger clears up rubble left from the just demolished former Olympia theatre and drill hall in Barnard St at the back of the Theatre Royal (at left).

The likelihood of cost over-runs on the Timaru's $29 million Theatre Royal and Heritage centre project have been hinted at after stakeholders got to question the district's mayor and the project manager on Thursday.

The meeting, held via Zoom, had several expressing concern about the projected costs, the lack of consultation, and the functionality of the project with Vibrant Lighting co-director Sarah Edwards claiming council needed to be realistic about the budget, and that for everything to work, the costs could be over $45m.

Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen, when questioned by Stuff the day after the meeting about the possibility of the project going over-budget, said they were waiting for final numbers from consultants. It was too difficult to know how the costs might fall at this stage, he said.

Project manager Nicole Timney also told Stuff on Friday that “development of some aspects of the detailed design across the entire project, once we have a contractor on board, may have to be staged in order to get the most out of the budget for the project”.

“Some features across the museum and the theatre, such as a mechanical pit lift for instance, could become part of a separate project that would require more funding and council approval before it went ahead.

Edwards had said the requirements for any modern theatre include proper sound insulation, wide corridors for access, disability access, an accessible green room, laundry room, mechanical pit lift, large area for additional storage, two separate dressing rooms and a place for touring wardrobes.

“We need to tick all of those boxes,” Edwards said.

“What provision is there for increasing the budget.”

Bowen told the meeting that any council project operates with constraints and compromises, but “there’s a lot more discussion to be had”.

“There's no final option considered – we are here to listen – we're well aware of the concerns and considerations,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A building alongside the Theatre Royal is demolished in August to make way for the Theatre Royal and Heritage Centre development.

Edwards said there needed to be future thinking about the project.

“If you look into the past then we're setting up ourselves for failure,” Edwards said, noting there were plenty of examples of successful regional theatres.

“We definitely need to form a solid business case.

“What Timaru really lacks is places for art and culture. People want a vibrant district.”

South Canterbury Drama League president Chris Thomas asked council staff whether replacing the back of house with a tilt slab building would be more effective than working with the current back of house.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff South Canterbury Drama League president Chris Thomas is concerned about the current consultation over the Theatre Royal. (File photo)

Timney said it had been considered before and was not off the table, but the council had to work within their overall budget.

“We've heard this before, and we have requested some work on it. There is information to come before councillors describing the costs of keeping back of the theatre,” Timney said.

“From our perspective, we're working with a Long Term Plan budget. We've still got some work to do. It absolutely has been considered.”

Thomas said the previous arrangement for the theatre was not ideal.

“One of the things that has to change is how we're going to operate this space. There's currently no services, no staff, and it was a dry hire. That's not how theatre operates,” Thomas said.

“I want the new Theatre Royal and Heritage facility to be the platform we can rebuild our CBD from. Unless we get it to a functional standard that makes the showcase then we're wasting money.”

Thomas said the Ashburton Trust Event centre, which has a capacity of about 500 was being used three times a week, and even when the Theatre Royal was open “we’d be lucky to have that in a month”.

South Canterbury Museum manager Philip Howe said the heritage centre, which would run in conjunction with the theatre, would ideally have space for smaller shows for a capacity of 200 people. The main theatre will have a capacity of about 850.

He was confident the acoustics would be good enough to host such events alongside the exhibition space.

In 2020 the project received about $11m in shovel-ready funding from the Government.