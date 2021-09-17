South African community heartbroken over deaths of three young sisters in Timaru

Tributes have been laid at the gate of a property where three young girls died in Timaru on Thursday night.

Timaru’s South African community has been left devastated by the news that three young sisters from a family which recently arrived in New Zealand were the victims of a homicide on Thursday evening.

The three girls, three-year-old twins and their seven-year-old sister, were found dead in a house on Queen St, Timaru after neighbours called emergency services about 10pm. A woman was taken to the nearby Timaru Hospital in moderate condition.

South Africans in Timaru group and Multicultural Aoraki South African representative Martin Reynecke​ said the South African community was in shock and would do whatever it could to support the remaining family members.

“Our hearts are breaking for their family back in South Africa and around the world who will wake up to this terrible news,” Reynecke​ said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff People carry floral tributes to lay in memory of the three young girls who died in Timaru.

READ MORE:

* South African family in triple homicide had been in Timaru for just a week



He said the multicultural centre would also provide support.

Members of the South Africans in Timaru group had decided to lay flowers and other tributes at a memorial on Queen St, close to the house where the children died.

“We want to lay the flowers in memory of the wee girls.”

JOHN BISSET/STUFF District Commander: Superintendent John Price, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson and Aoraki District Commander Dave Gaskin held a media conference on the deaths of three children in Timaru.

He said it was hard for all families to say goodbye to their loved ones when they were separated by such a large distance and unsure when they could reconnect due to the worldwide pandemic.

Reynecke said there had been few new families settle in Timaru recently, due to Covid-19 and the group would assist any as they needed help.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Police search the property in Timaru on Friday afternoon.

However, he said he was not aware of the family involved in Thursday night’s tragedy.

“I have not been in contact with any family fitting the description of the children's ages.”

Reynecke established the support network, which operated through a social media page 12 years ago to help those arrving from South Africa socialise and seek support. The group has more than 400 members.