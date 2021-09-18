Mother who allegedly murdered three young girls remanded in secure hospital facility

Lauren Dickason is accused of killing her three children, Liane, 6, Maya, 2, and Karla, 2, in Timaru.

A mother charged with murdering her three children in their Timaru home on Thursday night has been remanded for a psychiatric assessment.

Lauren Dickason, 40, a medical practitioner appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Timaru District Court at 10am on Saturday.

Escorted by two police officers, Dickason arrived in court dressed in a hooded sweatshirt and black trousers. Dickason looked calm and kept her arms folded close to her chest. She stared at the floor for much of her appearance.

SUPPLIED Graham and Lauren Dickason and their three children Liane, 6, and twins Maya, and Karla, 2, moved to New Zealand from South Africa in late August. On Thursday the children were found dead at a home in Timaru.

Dickason did not enter a plea.

Judge Dravitzki remanded Dickason to Hillmorton Hospital, Christchurch, for a psychiatric assessment to reappear in the High Court in Timaru on October 5.

Duty solicitor Kelly Beazley applied for interim name suppression for Dickason, however this was withdrawn after Stuff opposed the application.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Pictured leaving court on Saturday morning are, from left, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson, Detective Senior Sergeant Richard Quested and Police prosecutor Andrew McRae.

Judge Dravitzki suppressed some details of the alleged offending. A South Canterbury District Health Board psychiatrist told the court remanding Dickason to a prison was felt to be inappropriate.

Dickason, her husband Graham, and their three girls - twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liane, 6, arrived in New Zealand last month and had been in Timaru for only a week.

Graham, an orthopaedic surgeon, who was employed by Timaru Hospital, came home about 10pm on Thursday to find his three children dead.

Emergency services arrived at the house shortly after 10pm, but the girls could not be saved.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF District Commander: Superintendent John Price, Detective Inspector Scott Anderson and Aoraki District Commander Dave Gaskin held a media conference on the deaths of three children in Timaru.

Detectives started a homicide inquiry and Lauren Dickason was taken to Timaru Hospital.

She was charged with the girls’ murder on Friday night.

The children’s bodies were removed from the house late on Friday afternoon.Flowers were left in tribute nearby, along with a soft toy.

Canterbury’s top police officer, district commander Superintendent John Price, said the family’s relatives were overseas, and they only had a small network of friends in New Zealand.

Pieter Louw, general manager of Netcare Pretoria East Hospital in South Africa, released at statement expressing that those that know the family, “are deeply saddened by what has taken place. Our hearts go out to our former colleagues, their families and loved ones to whom we offer our unconditional support at this very difficult time.”

According to the Homicide Report, a Stuff data investigation examining why people kill, on average nine children, aged 14 and younger, are the victims of homicide in New Zealand each year.

Before this week, two children were confirmed to have been killed so far this year.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A police officer stands guard at the property on Queen St on Friday.

