Timaru homicide: Candlelight vigil and balloon release to be held for young victims

Jacquelin Harris, of Hampers of Hope, talks about tributes to the three young girls killed in Timaru and thank you gift baskets for emergency services dealing with the tragedy.

A candlelight vigil and balloon release are planned in memory of the three young girls who were allegedly killed by their mother in Timaru on Thursday night.

Hampers of Hope founder Jacqueline Harris said they have planned a candlight vigil outside the family’s home on Queen St, in Timaru, for Thursday at 7pm and a pink and purple balloon release on Saturday on Caroline Bay at 2pm.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Some of the tributes outside the Queen St address of the triple homicide in Timaru on Sunday.

“I hope people bring candles and teddy bears to the vigil to show community unity for the father and the rest of the family.”

She said Timaru was a family oriented community and “the father must be feeling so alone right now”.

The children's mother Lauren Dickason has been charged with their murder and is undergoing a psychiatric assessment at Hillmorton in Christchurch.

The family, from South Africa, had been in Timaru for about a week before the incident.

Harris said she was looking into whether there would be a blessing at the balloon release.

SUPPLIED Lauren Dickason is accused of killing her three children, Liane, 7, Maya, 3, and Karla, 3, in Timaru.

“I’m in contact with a South African family so I’m finding out what would be appropriate for their culture and what should be said and done.”

Also, on her list of caring for others, Harris and her Hampers of Hope helpers, are planning to present gift baskets to police and St John on Monday to help them through what they have had to deal with over recent tragedies. The baskets will contain treats like chocolate and wine and also included donated hand-painted thank you cards.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Tributes on Sunday at the scene of the triple homicide on Queen St, Timaru.

“They have had a hard time. This is something that doesn't happen here. They will never be able to unsee it,” she said.

Harris set up Hampers of Hope last month giving meals to the families of the five Timaru teenagers who were killed in a car crash in August.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Stuffed toys feature in the tributes at the scene of the triple homicide in Timaru on Queen St, Timaru.

