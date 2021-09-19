Car fire in Timaru 'suspicious'

A car was destroyed by fire in the early hours of Sunday morning on Otipua Rd.

A fire that destroyed a car in Timaru early on Sunday is being treated as suspicious by Fire and Emergency NZ.

One fire crew from Timaru responded to the fire in the 2018 Holden Commodore at 5am.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the car was “extensively damaged”.

Mark Gerbich/Stuff The car on fire in the early hours of Sunday morning.

“The crew put out the fire and were on scene for 40 minutes before handing it over to the police,” the spokesperson said.

“We are treating the fire as suspicious.”

A police spokesperson said a windown in the car “had been broken in days previous” and police will be following up where possible.