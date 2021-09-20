Planned balloon release for young Timaru homicide victims changed to flower float

Jacqueline Harris, of Hampers of Hope, talks about tributes to the three young girls killed in Timaru and thank you gift baskets for emergency services dealing with the tragedy.

A planned balloon release in honour of the three young girls allegedly killed by their mother in Timaru on Thursday night has been changed following an outcry of concern about the environmental impact.

Hampers of Hope founder Jacqueline Harris announced on Sunday she had organised a balloon release at Caroline Bay on Saturday in memory of siblings Liane, 6, and two-year-old twins Maya and Karla Dickason, but this has now been changed to a floral float after concerns were raised about the impact of plastic being released above the ocean.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jacqueline Harris has planned a vigil, flower float and thank you gift baskets for emergency services in the wake of the deaths of the three Dickason children.

The children's mother Lauren Dickason, 40, a medical practitioner appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Timaru District Court on Saturday and was remanded without plea to a secure facility at Hillmorton Hospital​ in Christchurch.

Harris has also organised a candlelight vigil outside the Queen St house where the children died on Thursday evening at 7pm, to be officiated by Reverend Alan Cummins.

Renne Sturch​ contacted The Timaru Herald after hearing of the planned balloon release, concerned that while it was a “lovely sentiment’’, and she understood the motivation,

‘’balloon releases create appalling plastic litter that can cause a range of negative and significant harms to wildlife’’.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Flowers outside the house where three young sisters were killed on Queen St, Timaru, on Thursday night.

When she heard Harris had changed the event to feature flowers, Sturch said she was relieved.

“That's a wonderful idea. It’s such a horrible tragedy. I’m so pleased she has changed it. We all feel so much, but it’s great that Jacqueline is actually doing something about it.”

As part of her social media community group, Harris has also provided meals, through the support of the community, to the families of the five Timaru teenagers who were killed in a car crash in August.

People are asked to meet at the Caroline Bay skate park at 2pm on Saturday, and from there they will walk together to the water’s edge with their flower.