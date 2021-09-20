A day of celebration for Jimmy McGuinness as tree removed

Jimmy McGuinness sits triumphantly on the sawed up remains of a tree that has frustrated him for years.

A ‘’matchstick’’ which grew to a large tree, and a major headache for a Timaru man, has been removed from outside his property.

Jimmy McGuinness was looking forward to celebrating with a glass of Guinness and a tune or two on his accordion on Monday, after being woken to the sound of chainsaws outside his Avenue Rd home and the tree coming down.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Workers cut down the tree outside Jimmy McGuinness’ Timaru home.

“I only celebrate four times a year: My birthday, St Patrick’s Day, Christmas Day and New Year’s Day. Now I have another day. It’s a happy ending,’’ McGuinness said.

In February Irish-born McGuinness made an impassioned call to the Timaru District Council to remove the tree which he said was the size of a “matchstick” when he bought his flat 20 years ago.

However, the “matchstick” grew and became a tree of hell for McGuinness as its roots blocked up pipes into his property, even clogging up the pipes running up to the spouting of his home.

To his consternation birds, regular visitors to the tree, also left their unwelcome deposits on the front fence.

Last week he paid his rates at the council office, $2577, and expressed his frustration at the tree still being there.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff A council employee cuts up the tree branches.

He had complained to the council about the tree on other occasions.

“The girl, the cashier, said she would make a note of it,” he said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The tree on Avenue Rd which Jimmy McGuinness said had caused issues.

He said he was surprised when, on Monday morning, when he was woken at 8am to the sound of chainsaws.

“I came out and there they were, and they had taken two branches off the tree.

“It’s just a pyramid of logs now,” he said.

Getting rid of the tree was one step but McGuinness said he still had to get the pipes into his property sorted.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Jimmy McGuinness, pictured in February this year, with a downpipe at his home that has been filled roots and bark from the tree.

“The council said to me what happens on your property is your concern. I’ll have to get that done myself. They will have to dig up the driveway to take all the piping out. Anyway it’s one day at a time.”

The Timaru District Council has been approached for comment.