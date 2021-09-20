Strong wind watch and heavy rain warning issued for parts of Canterbury

A low crossing New Zealand delivers some adverse weather throughout the week, including a spell a heavy rain and very strong wind for Auckland and Northland late Wednesday or early Thursday.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for the Canterbury headwaters south of Arthur’s Pass and a strong wind watch is in place for the Canterbury High Country and Plains.

The strong wind watch and heavy rain warning are both valid from 5am to 8pm on Tuesday, a MetService release says.

George Empson/Supplied Recent strong winds over Lake Takapō/Tekapo.

The agency says 110 to 150 millimetres of rain is expected about the main divide, and 80 to 110mm within 15 kilometres farther east.

“Peak rates of 15 to 25mm per hour, especially in possible thunderstorms,” it says.

“Heavy rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly. Surface flooding and slips are also possible and driving conditions may be hazardous.

“Northwest winds may approach severe gale in exposed places.”

MetService meteorologist April Clark said a front is moving in from the south and strong north westerlies are expected to reach 120kph in exposed places.

“People need to keep an eye on forecasts as unsettled weather is expected from the middle of this week,” Clark said.

“A front is moving up from the south followed by a low pressure system which will cause unsettled weather.

“Timaru can expect windy but warm weather.”