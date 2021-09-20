Walk-in Covid-19 vaccination clinic opens in Timaru

Stacey Plissett enters the walk-in Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic at Woollcombe St in Timaru to get vaccinated.

A walk-in, no appointment necessary Covid-19 vaccination clinic has opened in Timaru until October 8.

South Canterbury District Health Board interim chief executive Jason Power said the walk in option, which opened on Monday, was available for anyone over the age of 12 at the Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic at 18 Woollcombe St.

“The clinic is open from Monday to Friday between 9am and 4.30pm. Just turn up, no appointment or booking needed,” he said.

As at SUnday, 61,488 Covid vaccine doses had been administered in South Canterbury. Of those 39,420 were first doses and 22,068 were second doses, Power said.

Nationally to 11.59pm Sunday, there were 4,711,410 doses administered. Of those 3,092,737 were first doses and 1,618,673 were second doses, according to Ministry of Health figures.

READ MORE:

* Pareora meatworkers take up Covid-19 vaccinations

* South Canterbury DHB sets up new Covid ward at Timaru Hospital

* South Canterbury on vaccine home straight, SCDHB says



In Waimate those wanting a vaccination have a choice of the SCDHB mobile Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic at the Waimate Rugby Club from Wednesday to Sunday or the Waimate Medical Centre drive through clinics on Wednesday afternoons and Saturdays. To book appointments for any clinic go to BookMyVaccine.nz, or call 0800 28 29 26 between 8am and 8pm, Power said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Stu and Alysha Verrall at the Waimate Medical Centre Covid-19 drive-through vaccination clinic in early August.

Masks or face coverings must be worn in cars as well as other clinics, general practices, Arowhenua Whanau Services and pharmacies where people must keep 2 metres apart at all times.

The South Island will be remaining in level 2 while Auckland will be going to level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced on Monday. In addition the limit of groups in level 2 in the hospitality industry is increased from 50 to 100.

For the full list of the COVID-19 vaccination services available in South Canterbury click here.