Focus on kōrero as Mental Health Week kicks off

Mental Health Awareness Week is a reminder not to “get complacent” and continue to talk to people, AMPS 101 (Addictions, Mental Health Peer Support Services) manager Amanda McNoe says.

Mental Health Awareness Week 2021 runs from September 27 until October 3 with this year’s theme encouraging people to take time to kōrero/talk and to remember that kōrero/mā te kōrero, ka ora – a little chat can go a long way.

McNoe said it was extremely important to kōrero.

“It has an amazing effect on people.”

In the 2019/2020 New Zealand Health Survey, men were less likely than women to have experienced psychological distress in the past four weeks. With 6.3 per cent of male respondents reporting they had experienced psychological distress, compared to 8.5 per cent of female respondents.

In the provisional monthly results on Covid-19 impacts 2020/2021 New Zealand Health Survey, 9.1 per cent of respondents said they had experienced high, or very high, levels of psychological distress in the past four weeks.

McNoe suggested now we were at alert level 2, people could utilise the outdoors, or technology or just pick up the phone and have a conversation with whānau and friends instead of texting, to help improve mental health.

“Awareness week reminds us we can become complacent with our busy lives.”

I am Hope ambassador and mental health advocate Michelle Cogger said it was vital, in these Covid times, to talk and connect.

“It should not just be this week it should be all the time we look out for each other and are kind.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff I am Hope ambassador and mental health advocate Michelle Cogger says connecting with people is vital all year round, not just during Mental Health Awareness week September 27 to October 3.

The Mental Health Foundation’s guiding whakataukī for 2021 awareness week is:

Mā te whakarongo, ka mōhio, through listening, comes knowledge

Mā te mōhio, ka mārama, through knowledge, comes understanding

Mā te mārama, ka matau, through understanding, comes wisdom

Mā te matau, ka ora, through wisdom, comes wellbeing.

South Canterbury District Health Board was contacted for comment but did not respond before deadline.