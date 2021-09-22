Impact of Auckland's continued lockdown on Mackenzie District

The usually bustling carpark at the Church of the Good Shepherd at Lake Tekapo has been far more subdued since the borders closed. (File photo)

An extension to Auckland’s Covid-19 lockdown has meant another blow for Mackenzie tourism operators with northern tourists unable to take advantage of the final weeks of the ski season.

However, there is optimism event organisers are sticking with the region despite setbacks.

Mackenzie District mayor Graham Smith said the fact Aucklanders had been unable to visit the area since August 18, when Covid-19 alert level 4 was imposed across the country, was “a problem”, especially during the usually busy ski season.

“That’s been a bit of a challenge, but I think we can all still be grateful that we are at alert level 2, and it appears Covid’s been contained,’’ Smith said.

READ MORE:

* Mackenzie Tourism Association unimpressed by latest Government support for tourism operators

* Lockdown extensions like 'slowly pulling teeth', tourism operator says

* South Canterbury tourism receives $1.1m boost



“As far as the Mackenzie's concerned, we’re grateful we’re still at level 2 and that the restrictions around the numbers of people that can gather have been raised from 50 to 100, which will make a bit of difference for some functions.’’

Ōhau Snow Fields is open until October 10, and Mt Dobson Ski Area – which was due to close on September 26 – extended its season until October 10. Roundhill Ski Area’s last day of the season was on September 19.

Smith said residents are “still on edge and anxious that Covid gets under control’’.

“We’ve all got our fingers crossed that Auckland can get Covid under control, and we can drop back to alert level 1.

“We do recognise that events – like the book festival [Create] that was coming – can bring a lot of people into the Mackenzie, but there's a nervousness around whether things like that can come off or not.

“There's a huge amount of organising and expense, so just at the moment we’re looking at other ways we can bring people here, and putting the kibosh on those bigger events.

“We have had further resurgence money to help businesses, there's definitely the need out there for it. Some of our smaller businesses are really struggling, they’ve used most of their working capital to stay afloat, and it's going to be a real problem going forward.”

Smith said while Fairlie and Twizel are “ticking away”, he thinks Tekapo has been the most affected.

MYTCHALL BRANSGROVE/STUFF Graham Smith, Mackenzie District mayor, is relieved the Covid alert levels are lifting, but will be “very, very pleased” when the country gets back to alert level 1. (File photo)

Mackenzie Tourism development manager Lydia Stoddart​ said while wage subsidies go towards paying staff, the two rounds of Resurgence Support Payment (RSP) will apply to most Mackenzie tourism businesses

“The RSP recognises the other costs of businesses, hard costs like insurances, rents, mortgages.”

Stoddart said for most businesses, the RSP is only a contribution towards costs.

“We haven’t heard of anyone that is shutting down because of lockdown, but that’s not to say there isn’t anyone.

“Every operator is different of course, but it's incredibly tough times and heartbreaking to see the impact of lockdown during a peak period,” Stoddart said.

She agrees Tekapo may be experiencing the worst impact from the lack of tourists, but said pre-lockdown, winter was helping bring people back to the town.

“Having our skifields open has made a really positive impact, and have had a great impact in driving people to the region.

“That being said, there were such strong bookings for August and September prior to lockdown, so they’re not sitting as pretty as they were, and are certainly impacted by Auckland not being able to travel.’’

Stoddart said it is too soon to tell if people will be reluctant to risk booking travel for fear of further disruptions.

“Domestic tourism does bounce back fairly quickly, we’ve seen that over the past 18 months, though this lockdown has been particularly devastating, so we don’t know yet how it will play out.

“Time will tell, this is new, unchartered territory, so it’s very hard to give accurate forecasts.’’

She said there were a number of events planned for this period, but almost all have indicated they would postpone or alter their format before cancelling.

“What we’ve seen from event holders is a real commitment to the region.

“They've all been really adamant that they want to see it happen here, and they want to support the region.’’

She said new events such as Race Tekapo, scheduled for September 11, had been moved to December 11, while the Aoraki/Mt Cook Marathon will likely be pushed out to its delay date in November.

“They’ve lost some bookings, but we're hoping with a bit more time to promote we'll see new bookings come in.

“There's South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival that’s been pushed out a couple of weeks but is due to kick off this weekend, that will be a great stimulator to generate a bit more hospitality spend across South Canterbury.

“The Create Festival has taken a different format rather than push it out a year.’’

She said holding events in this environement was “incredibly challenging, so I certainly understand event organisers should they not want to go ahead, but we’re certainly seeing people move their events out instead of cancelling’’.

“Overall, the events sector is really committed to the region, which we’re really grateful for.’’