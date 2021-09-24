Ara has no plans for future of historic Bluestone House

The future of the historic Bluestone House on Arthur St in Timaru is still uncertain.

There has been no movement on the future of Timaru’s historic Bluestone House which has been unoccupied since 2012.

The former Timaru Main School headmaster’s house, on Arthur St, was built in 1877 and is owned by Ara Institute of Canterbury Ltd.

An Ara Institute of Canterbury spokesperson said the position it held on Bluestone House had not changed.

There were no ‘’specific updated plans’’ for the future of the building, the spokesperson said.

While consent was granted to earthquake strengthen the building in 2014, no work had been done.

The domestic gothic revival architecture is listed as a historic category 1 building and was deemed unsafe after the Canterbury earthquakes forcing tenants, Literacy South Canterbury and English Language Partners Aoraki, to evacuate on the engineer's advice.

It has been closed since 2012.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Bluestone House has been closed since 2012.

Bluestone House Trust chairman and South Canterbury Historical Society junior​ vice-president Christopher Templeton said it was “disappointing” to see the building remain closed.

He would like to see it strengthened and used for the benefit of people in South Canterbury.

“I’m not sure if it is too expensive [to strengthen] or it is not high on Ara’s list of priorities. It’s disappointing. It would be nice to see the work go to local tradies and crafts people.”

The trust has been unable to hold its annual meeting due to Covid-19 restrictions, where the building’s future would be under discussion, and has not had contact with the ministry for some time, Templeton said.