Waimate waste to energy plant proposal different to failed West Coast plan - director

South Island Resource Recovery Ltd (SIRRL) director Kevin Stratful talks with an opponent of the proposal to bring a waste to energy plant to Waimate, Paula Ryan of Timaru.

One of the directors of a company seeking to build a $350 million waste to energy plant near Waimate says it’s different to a failed attempt to do the same on the West Coast.

South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) director Kevin Stratful fronted a public drop-in session providing information on the company's Waimate proposal at the town’s Events Centre on Wednesday.

The company hoped to convert 350,000 tonnes of waste into renewable electricity at a Waimate plant which would be collected from around the South Island.

Two years ago Stratful resigned as an economic development consultant for Development West Coast after using work emails to promote a waste to energy plant on the West Coast and encouraging councils there to avoid responding to requests for official information. Stratful had retracted on his initial resignation then resigned again.

Earlier in 2019, he resigned as a director of Renew Energy Ltd, the company which promoted a waste to energy plant on the West Coast.

Stratful fronted as company spokesman for SIRRL, a joint venture comprising Renew Energy Ltd, as well as major overseas companies China Tianying Inc and Urbaser SAU of Spain, at a public meeting in Waimate on Wednesday afternoon.

Asked what was different between the Waimate proposal and two failed attempts to build a waste to energy plant at Westport and Hokitika, Stratful replied:

“Renew Energy tried to do it on their own. The company is the first to admit it did not do a good job on the Coast.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Alex Norton, of Waimate, reads an information brochure on the waste to energy plant.

“That’s why we’re going with a joint venture. We now have a very solid project.”

However, in 2018 Renew Energy representatives signed an agreement with China Tainying together with then Buller mayor Garry Howard for a possible $300m waste to energy plant in Buller.

Howard signed the agreement without consulting his fellow councillors and the Buller community. He did not seek re-election at the 2019 local body elections.

The plan to build a waste to energy plant on the West Coast subsequently collapsed.

Stratful said SIRRL would be lodging resource consent applications for a Waimate plant before Christmas.

“It will be publicly notified. We want to be completely open and transparent.”

Mixed views were expressed at the public drop-in session in Waimate.

Waimate resident Colin Dore said he was “very pleased” with what he had read about the proposal.

Supplied/Stuff Renew Energy Ltd representatives Hugh Grey and David McGregor with then Buller mayor Garry Howard and China Tianying Inc representatives at the Haian Energy from Waste facility in 2018.

“It’s a positive. I’ve done quite a bit of research. They (the plants) have been very successful through Europe. Waimate is a great little town with a lot of positives, this is another one.”

Brian Rowe was less impressed.

“If they get in here they will bring in stuff from overseas. The other thing to look at is where are they going with ECan? Can we put our trust in them?

“They’ll be putting 50 to 60 trucks a day on the road. Our roads are not flash at the moment.”

David Schofield, and several others, came expecting a presentation but the drop-in meeting involved brochures, information boards and a live feed on a laptop from planners in Auckland.

“It’s been a waste of time,” Schofield said.

Graham Sell thought the proposal “a waste of time and a pile of s....”

Paula Ryan of Timaru, formerly of Waimate, said SIRRL was just dangling a carrot saying the plant would provide 100 jobs once completed.

“I will fight to my grave to ensure this doesn’t go ahead.”

SIRRL has given assurances that environmental requirements would be met should a plant go ahead at Waimate while Greenpeace Aotearoa plastics campaigner Juressa Lee said it would be a disaster for public health, the climate and efforts to reduce waste.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff A steady stream of people attended the drop-in information session on Wednesday with another held on Thursday.

“The incineration process would pose a serious threat to public health in the Waimate community.

“Similar plants elsewhere have been shown to be more polluting than coal, emitting dioxins, mercury, lead, nitrogen oxide and more.”

The Ministry for the Environment said it was not in a position to comment on the proposal.

“Environmental effects and compliance of projects are usually assessed and managed by the local council,” a ministry spokesperson said.

“Waste to energy (WtE) technologies have attracted interest around the world because they have the potential to solve several pressing problems at once.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff SIRRL director Kevin Stratful giving information on the waste to energy plant proposal in Waimate.

“However, WtE technologies vary greatly, reflecting the wide range of materials that can be processed.

“It is important to assess individual proposals carefully to understand their particular strengths and weaknesses within the New Zealand context.”

In August last year the ministry published ‘A waste to energy guide for New Zealand’ fact sheet, which highlighted several questions to consider when evaluating proposals, such as SIRRL’s, grouped into four basic principles. They were:

- It should support the goal of moving New Zealand steadily up the waste hierarchy towards a more circular economy approach to managing resources.

- The environmental impacts must be well managed, especially the greenhouse gas emissions.

- It must be commercially viable over the long term.

- There should be a strong level of support from the community and treaty partners.