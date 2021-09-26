Report identifies several safety concerns at Timaru intersection where five teens were killed

Several safety concerns have been identified with the layout of the intersection at Meadows and Seadown rds.

The intersection where five teenagers were killed in a crash at Washdyke, near Timaru, last month has been identified as sparking “several safety concerns” in a draft report commissioned by the district council.

The draft Washdyke Industrial Roads Upgrade business case, supplied to Stuff by the Timaru District Council, suggests a variety of changes to the roading network around Washdyke, the town’sindustrial hub.

In particular, it proposes an upgrade of the intersection at Meadows Rd and Seadown Rd, the location of the crash where five teenagers died and another was injured on August 7.

“The geometry of the intersection, in particular the acute angle of the intersecting roads results in several safety concerns,” the business case says.

Niko Hill, left, Javarney Drummond, centre, and Andrew Goodger, right, were among five teenagers killed in a car crash at the intersection of Meadows and Seadown rds, near Timaru, on August 7, 2021.

“While there has been a long period with no crashes at the intersection, it should be noted that two injury crashes, both loss of control and run off-road type crashes at night, have occurred less than two months apart from each other in 2021... the commonality in recent crashes, particularly at a low volume rural intersection may point towards an underlying safety concern at the location.”

The report also notes the crash on August 7, in which Javarney Drummond, 15, Niko Hill, 15, Andrew Goodger, 15, Jack Wallace, 16, and Joseff McCarthy, 16, lost their lives.

“This crash has demonstrated there is a real problem at the intersection that needs to be resolved.”

Aoraki Area Commander Inspector Dave Gaskin addresses media in Timaru on Sunday.

The draft business case also proposes an overhaul of Washdyke’s traffic system, and says “the need for an improved transport network in Washdyke is primarily driven by a significant change in land use from rural to industrial”.

The draft business case, which will have to be submitted to Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency before it is accepted, also includes scope for more walking and cycling areas and a new road connection between Meadows Rd and Seadown Rd.

The report notes a key challenge with providing a new road connection between Meadows Rd and Seadown Rd is that it has to include a new level rail crossing.

“However, Kiwirail policy is that in order to add to an additional level crossing an existing one must be closed.

“Closing the Meadows Rd level crossing will be undesirable because it will force all traffic between the development and the wider road network to use Seadown Rd ... Furthermore, having only one access point is unsafe, as emergency services are likely to find it restrictive,” it says.

The Seadown Rd level rail crossing is close to the intersection with Meadows Rd.

According to the draft business case, it is anticipated traffic on Seadown and Meadows roads will further increase by 20 per cent upon full development of the plan change area.

“This traffic growth on the SH1 and local roads will manifest at the intersections of State Highway 1 and Seadown and Meadows road where the increased volumes will result in queues and delays,” the report says.

“The corridor capacity of these roads is generally appropriate for the demand, but it is the intersections where the issues occur. The focus of the modelling efforts to understand the impacts of the change in demand has therefore been on the SH1 and Meadows and Seadown road intersections.”

A plan for improving traffic flow around Washdyke will have to be submitted to Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency before it is accepted.

Should there be no improvements to the SH1 and Meadows Rd intersection, the business case posits that by 2031, motorists on Meadows Rd are projected to experience delays that average more than five minutes.

“Delays of this extent are likely to result in driver frustration, which could potentially prompt drivers to choose insufficient gaps on the SH1 through traffic stream. Overall, with time there is potential for the efficiency concerns at the intersection to evolve to be a safety concern,” the report says.

The draft Washdyke Industrial Roads Upgrade business case mentions the council's plans for an off-road cycle and walkway and says it would be sensible to connec this with the existing Washdyke Creek shared pathway.

The business case also notes the council’s plans through the Timaru District Active Transport Strategy Network Plan, for an off-road shared cycle/walk path from Bridge Road to Sheffield St, in Washdyke.

“This route bypasses much of the industrial areas along SH1 with high traffic volumes and frequent vehicle crossing points, providing a much better connection for cyclists into Washdyke.

“This new route is currently being progressed by Timaru District Council and was therefore the starting point for the cycle network in Washdyke. It was identified that it would be sensible to connect this route to the Washdyke Creek shared path which is on the western side of SH1 to provide greater network connectivity.”

A police investigation into the crash at the intersection of Meadows and Seadown roads on August 7 is ongoing.