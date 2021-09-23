South Canterbury cyclists recycle their love of biking

The Re-Cyclers, a group of older South Canterbury cyclists, meet at least twice a week for a ride and social outing.

A group of South Canterbury cyclists are recyling their love of biking, finding a common ground to keep fit and have fun.

The Re-Cyclers, was originally made up of a handful of members from The Rotary Club of Timaru, but the group has evolved to anyone who wants to join in and enjoy a bike ride through various tracks across the region on a Tuesday and Thursday.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Bruce Borrell (pictured at front) says the Re-Cyclers is for anyone who wants to ride with a group.

Bruce Borrell, a decade old member of the Re-Cyclers said the social club started almost 15 years ago with Rotary members who grew tired of tramping and picked up biking as a post-retirement hobby.

“There were less and less of us tramping from the club and a few of the members decided to ride together and that’s how the club started. It was a fun thing to do,” Borrell said.

“We were first called Rotary Recyclers, and now we’re just the Re-Cyclers.

“The club is for anyone who used to ride a bike before either professionally, or just for fun, and wants to pick it up again or for anyone who wants to ride with a group and stay fit.

“That’s why we’re called the Re-Cyclers because it recycles the joy of riding.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Re-Cyclers ride on Tuesdays and Thursdays usually biking 30 kilometres each time and stopping somewhere along the way for a coffee and a chat.

Borrell said there was not a fixed number of members, and the group was not promoted.

“We ride with whoever turns up. Usually there’s 10-12 of us. This is not a professional club but a social one.

“I think most of the members are here for the social part of it.”

He said the group usually bikes 30 kilometres each time, stopping somewhere along the way for a coffee and a chat.

Borrell added the group does not sit down and discuss where they plan to go on a ride, it was usually an impromptu decision.

“We just head out. There’s no definite way we go. Sometimes we go to Fairview or go across the Bay to the lighthouse, or we just go around town.

“We do go on one long ride each year for two to three days. We couldn't this year because of Covid. But we do take shorter trips to Geraldine.”

In the past the group has been as far as the Clutha Gold Cycle Trail in Otago, biking trails in Nelson and the West Coast.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Dick Johnston, at front, riding with the Re-Cyclers.

Fellow group member Dick Johnston said it was important for men to go out and stay fit after retiring from work.

“Men after retiring usually close down, stay at home and do nothing. It's important to go out and get together with the guys, have a coffee and have a good laugh,’’ Johnston said.

“I joined the Re-Cyclers through the Rotary Club two-and-a-half years ago, and it's been an amazing thing to do. There’s fellowship.

“Most of the members are between 65 and their late 70s.”