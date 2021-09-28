Geraldine High School students survey best traffic option

Geraldine High School student Amy Pennington, 16, notes down traffic numbers for a geography project on diverting southbound traffic from State Highway 79 along a different route to Cox St.

Geraldine High School students are conducting research to determine if State Highway 79, which runs through their town, should be diverted away from a busy residential and recreational area, and have been out counting traffic numbers.

At the moment State Highway traffic from Fairlie flows into Geraldine’s Cox St, where there is a public swimming pool and park.

In January, out of 65 public submissions received on the town’s transport strategy, 49 opposed a proposal to change Geraldine's main traffic route – State Highway 79. That change would see southbound traffic pass the right-hand turn at the Cox St intersection and head on to Kennedy St for the turn. In reverse, northbound traffic would enter Talbot St at the Kennedy St intersection, also bypassing Cox St.

The Timaru District Council has retained the idea in the Geraldine Transport Strategy as a long term plan, subject to traffic volumes. The strategy was adopted by the council’s infrastructure committee in July.

Geraldine High School students have done background research on the traffic issue and collected primary data, writing and sending out a survey to other students on what mode and route they travelled to school and whether they felt safe.

They have also counted traffic numbers and manipulated secondary sources to create graphs.

Teacher Richard Harvey said it was good for year 11 students to research a local issue for their geography NCEA level 1 studies.

He said the existing route was along a high residential pedestrian street.

Supplied Geraldine High School students track traffic numbers for a geography project, from left, Daniel Watson, 15, Koefi Brown, 15, and Jack Harper, 15.

“They will draw a conclusion on if they think the change should go ahead, and they have to justify it,” Harvey said.

Harvey said the research skills gained by the students in this social science project could be transferred to many areas.