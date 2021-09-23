Family shares grief of losing three young sisters in Timaru tragedy

A large crowd has gathered in Timaru to honour the Dickason sisters.

The father of the three young sisters killed in Timaru last week says he will carry the loss for the rest of his life.

At a candlelight vigil held outside the Queen St address where, last Thursday night, Maya and Karla, 2, and Liana, 6, Dickason died, Rev Alan Cummins read a message from their father Graham Dickason, who thanked the community for its support and love.

He also asked that they continue to pray for him, his family and friends and his wife Lauren.

"My words are few at the moment,'' he said.

READ MORE:

* Timaru vigil for Dickason children grows

* Planned balloon release for young Timaru homicide victims changed to flower float

* Timaru homicide: Candlelight vigil and balloon release to be held for young victims

* They dreamt for years of a new life in New Zealand - but after only a week their babies were dead



“On Thursday the 16th of September 2021 my life and Lauren's were turned upside down when our three precious angels were ripped away from us.

“It is a loss that I will carry with me for the rest of my life."

He thanked ‘’the people of Timaru, New Zealanders, South Africans and many people from all over the world, we have been blessed with love and support''.

“My faith in humanity has been restored, I thank you all.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Hundreds have turned out for a candlelight vigil for the three Dickason sisters killed in Timaru last week.

'’In this time of terrible tragedy and adversity I can only ask for prayer for myself, my family and my friends.'’

He encouraged parents with young children to let them run free, '’remember to let them play wild, allow them to laugh as much as they can'’.

'’I thank you for your love and support.'’

About 300 people gathered at the vigil where a message from Lauren's parents, Malcolm and Wendy, was also read out by their Tauranga-based friend Peter De Graff .

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Flowers and tributes at the candlelight vigil.

"We wish we could see you one more time,'' they said.

“Come walking through the door, but we know that is impossible.

“We will hear your voices no more. No-one will ever know how much we adored you.

SUPPLIED Graham and Lauren Dickason and their three children, Liane, 6, Maya, 2, and Karla, 2, moved to New Zealand from South Africa in late August. On Thursday, September 16, the children were found dead at a home in Timaru.

“You were the light of our lives and every minute spent with you was pure joy.

"Our hearts are broken and tears are flowing, Oma Wendy and Opa Malcolm.'’

Their mother, Lauren Anne Dickason, was charged with their murders, and appeared at the Timaru District Court on Saturday before being remanded to a secure facility at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch. Her next appearance is expected at the High Court at Timaru on October 5.

Community comes together

Speaking outside the house about 6pm, vigil organiser Jacqueline Harris said she hoped the Dickason family, in particular, would see how South Canterbury came together in times of grief.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Candlelight vigil for the Dickason sisters, Liane, 6, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla, who were found dead at their Timaru home last week. Pictured is Reuben Sugrue, 5, and Sophie Downes-Diak, 4.

“[I hope] we create a united front and make it about the children,'' Harris said.

She said there had been a “huge response'’ to the vigil, especially from the South African community in New Zealand and across the globe.

Three representatives from the family would be at the vigil with messages from back home for Graham, Harris said.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Members of the public start arriving at Timaru vigil held in memory of three sisters

Neighbour Jade Whaley was busy helping set up for the memorial on Thursday and said it was a beautiful evening in Timaru.

"Having the ceremony tonight gives people that permission to start healing and you feel like being part of something and collectively coming together is starting that process," Whaley said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Tributes left in memory of the three Dickason sisters have been rearranged ahead of a candlelight vigil and memorial on Thursday evening. Jade Whaley is pictured rearranging flowers.

The council, and police, have told Harris they expect the number of people at the gathering to be in the hundreds, and they will manage it as well as they can under Covid-19 alert level 2 guidelines.

“I think this has got even bigger than anybody thought,” Harris said.

The event, “A night of love and candlelight – a night to show love for Liane, Maya and Karla”, is being held outside the family’s home on Queen Street, from 7pm.

Friends and family of the Dickasons sent songs and tributes, including two songs a friend of the family wrote and sang in South Africa honouring the children, played, along with a contemporary hymn requested by Graham Dickason, Raise A Hallelujah. Musician Nate Cash also performed Whakaaria Mai (How Great Thou Art).

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jacqueline Harris says she hopes people will see how South Canterbury came together in times of grief, at tonight’s candlelight vigil for the three sisters killed in Timaru last week.

Harris said in a shift from earlier plans to allow for attendees to contribute on the night, they have tried to whittle down speakers, as the “focus is on keeping the event quite personal for Graham’’.

“We’re just going to have the people he’s asked to speak for him, the songs he’s requested, the songs we had planned, a poem read by a Hampers of Hope volunteer, and the Reverend Cummins.

“Two people will give readings on Graham’s behalf, because he’s writing up something he would like read out.”

Harris said she understands Graham Dickason has indicated he hopes to attend.

Harris said this was the largest event she has organised, but as a working mother of eight adult children – seven under seven at one stage – she has had ample experience in planning, organisation and scheduling.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Hundreds of people have turned out for a candlelight vigil in Timaru in memory of the three young Dickason sisters who died last week.

She said the response to efforts to support the community and the Dickasons has been humbling, but “somebody’s got to do it, it might as well be me”.

South Canterbury District Health Board hospital chaplain the Rev Alan Cummins, who has been acting as a support person for Graham Dickason, has been invited to officiate the “incredibly important” vigil.

“It's important for Graham, the husband and father, and it's important for his family to know that he is well-loved and well cared for by the community of South Canterbury,” Cummins said.

STUFF Rev Alan Cummins speaks ahead of the vigil in Timaru on Thursday - saying it was "incredibly important" such an event was held.

Cummins said it was a “tragic situation, but I'm very happy to be one of the support team from the DHB’’.

He said coming so soon in the wake of last month's tragic crash which claimed the lives of five teenagers in Washdyke, near Timaru, the deaths of the three siblings had been a demanding time for a "small, close-knit community".

"The city's taken quite a hit," he said.

"I don't imagine people will lose heart, it's just been a couple of very unfortunate tragic events, people will carry on. We're a small country, we've had lots of tragedies in our history - these will go down, sadly, with those.’’

John Bisset/Stuff Molly, 5, and Lila, 8, Cooper place flowers at a memorial to the Dickason sisters ahead of Thursday evening's candelight vigil in Timaru.

He said Timaru is a "pretty resilient community", and the vigil provides a good opportunity for people to stick together and reach out to one another.

Cummins will read out any messages and readings, saying there won't be public speakers.

``We just want to do justice to the occasion, and offer love and support to Graham and Lauren and remember the children with love, to support one another, and the family scattered around the world."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Benny, 10, and Rachel Searle and Karen Berry at the vigil.

Impact of tragedy

When asked whether the South Canterbury District Health Board would be represented at the vigil, interim chief executive Jason Power said it was a nice opportunity for the community to show its '’support and remembrance''.

A Timaru District Council spokesperson said roading contractors will be closing Queen St from Memorial Ave to King St from 6-9pm.

Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said police were aware of the vigil and would not have a significant presence.

“We will obviously respond to any issues should they arise, but we want to make sure that the focus remains on the community showing support for those impacted by this tragedy,” Gaskin said.

At a less formal gathering on Saturday , people will gather at the Caroline Bay skate park, walk down to the beach and float flowers out to sea.

“In Māori tradition, we like to send our people home, so it’s combining that with the Christianity of the family” Harris, of Ngāi Tahu and Ngāpuhi, said.

“We want to send these little girl’s spirits home to God, because they’re a very Christian family.”

South African-based family members are sending floral tributes they would like included.