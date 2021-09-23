Hundreds expected at candlelight vigil for sisters in Timaru

Molly, 5, and Lila, 8, Cooper place flowers at a memorial to the Dickason sisters ahead of Thursday evening's candelight vigil in Timaru.

Hundreds are expected to turn out in Timaru on Thursday evening to honour the three sisters killed in their home last week, including the father of the young girls who has chosen music and prepared a message to be read at the candlelight vigil.

The vigil will be held outside the Queen St address where, last Thursday night, Maya and Karla, 2, and Liana, 6, Dickason were discovered dead by their father Graham Dickason, just before 10pm. A vigil will be held in South Africa at the same time.

SUPPLIED Graham and Lauren Dickason and their three children, Liane, 6, Maya, 2, and Karla, 2, moved to New Zealand from South Africa in late August. On Thursday, September 16, the children were found dead at a home in Timaru.

Their mother, Lauren Anne Dickason, was charged with their murders, and appeared at the Timaru District Court on Saturday before being remanded to a secure facility at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch. Her next appearance is expected at the High Court at Timaru on October 5.

Vigil organiser Jacqueline Harris said the council, and police, have told her they expect the number of people at the gathering to be in the hundreds, and they will manage it as well as they can under Covid-19 alert level 2 guidelines.

“I think this has got even bigger than anybody thought,” Harris said.

The event, “A night of love and candlelight – a night to show love for Liane, Maya and Karla”, is being held outside the family’s home on Queen Street, from 7pm.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Tributes left in memory of the three Dickason sisters have been rearranged ahead of a candlelight vigil and memorial on Thursday evening. Jade Whaley is pictured rearranging flowers.

Friends and family of the Dickasons sent songs and tributes, including two songs a friend of the family wrote and sang in South Africa honouring the children, to be played, along with a contemporary hymn requested by Graham Dickason, Raise A Hallelujah, sung by musician Nate Cash. Cash also performed Whakaaria Mai (How Great Thou Art).

Harris said in a shift from earlier plans to allow for attendees to contribute on the night, they have tried to whittle down speakers, as the “focus is on keeping the event quite personal for Graham’’.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Passers-by lay flowers outside the house where three young sisters were killed on Queen St, Timaru.

“We’re just going to have the people he’s asked to speak for him, the songs he’s requested, the songs we had planned, a poem read by a Hampers of Hope volunteer, and the Reverend Cummins.

“Two people will give readings on Graham’s behalf, because he’s writing up something he would like read out.”

Harris said she understands Graham Dickason has indicated he hopes to attend.

Harris said this was the largest event she has organised, but as a working mother of eight adult children – seven under seven at one stage – she has had ample experience in planning, organisation and scheduling.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Jacqueline Harris has planned a vigil, flower float and thank you gift baskets for emergency services in the wake of the deaths of the three Dickason children.

She said the response to efforts to support the community and the Dickasons has been humbling, but “somebody’s got to do it, it might as well be me”.

South Canterbury District Health Board hospital chaplain the Rev Alan Cummins, who has been acting as a support person for Graham Dickason, has been invited to officiate the vigil.

Cummins said it was a “tragic situation, but I'm very happy to be one of the support team from the DHB’’.

He said coming so soon in the wake of last month's tragic crash which claimed the lives of five teenagers in Washdyke, near Timaru, the deaths of the three siblings had been a demanding time for a "small, close-knit community".

"The city's taken quite a hit," he said.

"I don't imagine people will lose heart, it's just been a couple of very unfortunate tragic events, people will carry on. We're a small country, we've had lots of tragedies in our history - these will go down, sadly, with those.’’

He said Timaru is a "pretty resilient community", and the vigil provides a good opportunity for people to stick together and reach out to one another.

Cummins will read out any messages and readings, saying there won't be public speakers.

``We just want to do justice to the occasion, and offer love and support to Graham and Lauren and remember the children with love, to support one another, and the family scattered around the world."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Tributes outside the Queen St, Timaru, address where Maya and Karla, 2, and Liana, 6, Dickason were killed on Thursday night.

When asked whether the South Canterbury District Health Board would be represented at the vigil, interim chief executive Jason Power said it was a nice opportunity for the community to show its '’support and remembrance''.

A Timaru District Council spokesperson said roading contractors will be closing Queen St from Memorial Ave to King St from 6-9pm.

Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin said police were aware of the vigil and would not have a significant presence.

“We will obviously respond to any issues should they arise, but we want to make sure that the focus remains on the community showing support for those impacted by this tragedy,” Gaskin said.

At a less formal gathering on Saturday , people will gather at the Caroline Bay skate park, walk down to the beach and float flowers out to sea.

“In Māori tradition, we like to send our people home, so it’s combining that with the Christianity of the family” Harris, of Ngāi Tahu and Ngāpuhi, said.

“We want to send these little girl’s spirits home to God, because they’re a very Christian family.”

South African-based family members are sending floral tributes they would like included.