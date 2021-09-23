Timaru woman admits supplying methamphetamine

Natasha Angela Bain, 39, has pleaded guilty to supplying and offering to supply methamphetamine.

A Timaru woman has admitted charges of supplying and offering to supply methamphetamine and says she did so in an effort to fund her own habit.

Natasha Angela Bain, 39, appeared before Judge Joanna Maze in Timaru District Court on Thursday, pleading guilty to charges of offering to supply methamphetamine and supplying methamphetamine.

According to the police summary of facts, between February 20, 2020 and April 28, 2020, Bain sold methamphetamine to multiple customers using social media platforms Facebook and Messenger to arrange the deals.

Her offers to supply ranged from a “Q” or 0.25g of methamphetamine to an “eight-ball” or 3.5g of methamphetamine.

Some customers would meet Bain weekly for their supply of methamphetamine, and between March 17, 2020 and March 25, 2020 she offered to supply three times to one contact on her phone.

On February 23, she offered to supply half a gram to a contact for $200, and the sale was completed on that day. On February 25, she also supplied 0.25g of methamphetamine to a contact in exchange for a plastic extendable baton.

Bain also involved associates who helped assist with supplying and offering to supply the drug, and on April 14, she made arrangements for three separate customers.

“After deals were made by phone message, the defendant gave the methamphetamine to her associate and directed her to go and complete sales on her behalf,” the summary says.

“The three sales were completed and under a gram was given to each person by the associate. She then gave the cash sales back to the defendant or advised if a debt was incurred.”

On April 27, 2020, Bain sent messages to a contact offering to supply methamphetamine. She then “advised an unknown associate who completed the sale of 0.25g of methamphetamine on her behalf”.

“In explanation, the defendant said she sold the methamphetamine because she felt an obligation to her customers to continue providing the drug and also fund her own personal habit and pay for life’s expenses,” the summary says.

Defence counsel Paul Norcross said Bain accepted the summary of facts.

Judge Maze remanded Bain on bail to appear for sentencing in the Timaru District Court on October 28.