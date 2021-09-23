Fire and Emergency NZ area commander retires after 46 years in service

Steven Greenyer, acting area commander for Fire and Emergency Mid-South Canterbury, has retired after 46 years in the New Zealand fire service.

A holiday home in the Catlins awaits Steven Greenyer as he retires after 46 years in the New Zealand fire service.

Greenyer, acting area commander for Fire and Emergency Mid-South Canterbury, received a warm and emotional farewell at the Timaru fire station on Thursday morning with Fire and Emergency NZ station chiefs and volunteers from around South Canterbury joining in and wishing him a happy retirement via Zoom.

“I will miss all the people here at the station and the occasional incidents I attend. I am looking forward to retirement,” Greenyer told The Timaru Herald.

“All I can tell about the Timaru staff is farewell, and they have been great to work with. I have really enjoyed my time here.”

READ MORE:

* Five dead in major crash at Timaru, driver taken to hospital

* Timaru firefighters welcomed with applause from Westport residents

* Ashburton fire truck worth about $500k completely destroyed while fighting blaze



Timaru staff, St John ambulance staff and Fire and Emergency members from Temuka, Twizel, Ashburton, St Andrews and Morven all spoke highly of Greenyer.

Fire and Emergency assistant area commander Stephen Butler has worked with Greenyer for nearly a decade and said he had never met someone so professional.

“The three things that define Steven are his attention to detail, his knowledge of firefighting and his public speaking,” Butler said.

“He will be missed around here, and he has definitely earned his retirement after 46 years of service. We wish him all the best.

“He has that attention to detail and a lot of knowledge required for firefighting. He is an amazing public speaker.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Assistant area commander Stephen Butler has worked with Greenyer for nearly a decade and said he has never met someone so professional.

St John ambulance territory manager for South Canterbury Darryn Grigsby said Greenyer made the collaboration between St John and Fire and Emergency possible.

“He has always been a mentor I have looked up to,” Grigsby said.

Greenyer started his career as a firefighter in 1975 in Invercargill, as a volunteer firefighter before moving to Timaru in 2001 as a deputy chief fire officer and for the past four years has been the acting area commander for Mid-South Canterbury.

He has worked in various positions in Invercargill and a few managerial positions in both Nelson and the West Coast.