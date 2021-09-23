Mother blames methamphetamine use for neglect of young children

A former South Canterbury woman has been sentenced to 18 months' intensive supervision for the neglect of her children. (File photo)

A former South Canterbury woman whose two young children were described as being “dirty and unkempt” and “emanating a foul odour” has been sentenced over their neglect.

The woman, who has been granted permanent name suppression, blamed her methamphetamine use for her lack of adequate care of her children. She no longer has the children in her care.

She appeared before Judge Joanna Maze for sentencing at the Timaru District Court on Thursday having previously pleaded guilty to a charge of ill-treatment or neglect of a child.

Defence counsel Jonathan Loh asked for a sentence of intensive supervision, to help his client on her “path to recovery”.

“She has relocated herself to a supportive environment and has continued to abstain from substance abuse. She expresses genuine remorse.”

According to the police summary of facts, the children suffered several incidents of ill-treatment or neglect, which occurred in 2019 and 2020.

On one occasion, on February 8, 2019, one of the children was found unaccompanied outside a daycare centre in Timaru.

On 17 May, 2019, the two young children, aged under 5, were found walking unaccompanied.

“They were dressed in minimal clothing and were cold and wet. Their standard of dress was inadequate for the cold weather,” the summary says.

The children were taken to daycare and police were called to assist, with the mother reporting to the centre about an hour after the children were located.

Due to concerns about the children’s wellbeing, police accompanied the mother back to her home address.

“The property was observed to be in a general state of untidiness with dirty carpets. The kitchen was particularly untidy with old dishes and food items strewn across the benches. The kitchen cupboards contained few staple food items such as bread, cereal and canned food,” the summary says.

The children developed breathing difficulties from exposure to the cold weather conditions and an ambulance was called.

The children were transported to Timaru Hospital where a physician examined them and reported no injuries or medical conditions.

“While at the daycare facility, the defendant displayed disinterest in the wellbeing of her children and was later reluctant to go to the hospital with the daycare staff,” the summary says.

About 8.30am on June 14, 2019, a resident located one of the children outside their address wearing a pair of boxers, a singlet and no shoes.

“It was a very cold morning and his standrad of dress was inadequate.

The member of the public tried to raise someone at the child’s home address without success, the summary says.

They dressed the child in warm clothing, fed them and took them to daycare.

As a result, the child was uplifted by Oranga Tamariki and delivered to social workers. That child, and another of the woman’s children, were subsequently assessed by a doctor

They were described by the GP as “appearing unclean” and “wearing clothing with layers of dirt and stains”. The GP noticed one of the children had a dirty face and old dirt on their palms and wrists.

The GP said the mother was “awkward” towards her children.

A visit to another GP described the children and adults in attendance as “dirty and unkempt, emanating a foul odour”.

“This odour was only remedied by ventilating the room significantly, and using air freshener after the children and adults had left the room.”

A methamphetamine assessment was undertaken after the woman was evicted from her Housing New Zealand property. It found the concentrations were well above the adopted guidelines.

“Due to these high readings, the property required decontamination before it could be tenanted again,” the summary says.

Over this time, the children experienced poor health and were taken to doctors for respiratory problems.

“When approached by police, the offender admitted she did not care adequately for her children on a number of occasions due to her methamphetamine use.”

In sentencing the woman, Judge Maze said it had “always” been the Crown’s contention that a therapeutic sentence, in the form of intensive supervision, was the most appropriate.

Judge Maze said the offending reminded her of a similar incident involving neglect of children that led to a sentence of intensive supervision for 18 months, and “based on what I know about the circumstances of the accused, a similar sentence would be highly appropriate”.

“I'm also satisfied that she has some very real needs.”

Judge Maze sentenced her to 18 months’ intensive supervision, ordered judicial monitoring, and stipulated the woman should attend drug and alcohol counselling.