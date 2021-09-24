Timaru's CBay to offer free swimming lessons for under-five year olds

South Canterbury children under the age of five will be offered free swimming lessons at the Caroline Bay Trust Aoraki Centre.

As part of a Learn2Swim Week initiative, from September 25 to October 3, the aim of the lessons is to prevent the tragic deaths of kids in pools, imparting them with life-saving water skills.

Over the course of the week, swim schools across the country will be offering free swimming sessions to children.

A spokesperson from Timaru’s CBay swim school said during the week of 25th September to 3rd October 2021, you can register your child under five for one free swimming lesson in term 4.

“This is a great opportunity for you and your child to be together while your child is gaining confidence in the water and learning water based motor and cognitive skills through songs, games and water play.”

A press release from Poolwerx, in partnership with Kids Alive, says that three children under the age of four lost lives due to drowning in New Zealand in the past year, with home pools being a factoring environment.

New research from Poolwerx shows about 15 percent of parents surveyed still know someone who had, or directly encountered, a near-drowning experience – highlighting the importance of teaching little ones basic water skills to make swimming safe and fun for parents and toddlers.