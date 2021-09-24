Timaru community to gather again to honour Dickason sisters

Jacqueline Harris has organised another commemorative ceremony on Saturday following up on Thursday’s vigil.

The public are being encouraged to take part in another special commemorative ceremony for the three young girls who died tragically in Timaru last week, at Caroline Bay on Saturday.

Jacqueline Harris, of Hampers of Hope, who organised a candelight vigil in Timaru on Thursday evening in memory of the Dickason sisters, two-year-old twins Maya and Karla, and their sister Liane, 6, has invited people to bring flowers to float across the bay.

Harris said family members from South Africa had sent flowers and wreaths to her home to be included in the ceremony.

She said she was delighted with how Thursday evening’s “beautiful” vigil went and had received a lot of feedback.

READ MORE:

* Family shares grief of losing three young sisters in Timaru tragedy

* Timaru vigil for Dickason children grows

* Hampers given to South Canterbury frontline workers in appreciation of their work



JOHN BISSET/STUFF A candlelight vigil for the Dickason sisters, Liane, 6, and 2-year-old twins Maya and Karla, who were found dead at the Queen Street home last Thursday, has been held in Timaru.

“The South African community in South Canterbury, as soon as they got wind of it, they told South Africans everywhere.

“We had people come from all over, there was one couple who flew down from Hamilton, hoping to speak at the vigil, but didn’t get to Timaru until just as it ended.”

Harris said she had received around 200 messages within 12 hours, mostly from South Africans all around the globe, saying how beautiful the vigil was.

Keiller MacDuff/Stuff Hundreds of people turned out for Thursday’s evening’s candlelight vigil in memory of the three young Dickason sisters who died in Timaru.

“For those who could not attend the funeral, it gave them a chance to say goodbye.”

“I’m so pleased Graham saw how an entire community stood beside both him and Lauren.”

When Harris came up with the idea for a vigil, she thought “maybe 40 or 50 people might want to come and pay their respects, but all of a sudden, it was huge”.

In addition to the several hundred who attended the vigil, more than 900 people watched it via livestream on Harris’ Hampers of Hope social media page.

SUPPLIED The three Dickason children who died tragically last week, from left, Maya, 2, Liane, 6, and Karla, 2.

Harris said she had also been in contact with Graham Dickason’s sister who had flown to New Zealand from Australia earlier in the week and had watched the livestream from her MIQ room.

Graham’s wife and the mother of the three girls, Lauren Dickason, appeared in the Timaru District Court on September 18 charged with three counts of murder. She was remanded to Hillmorton Hospital, in Christchurch, for a psychiatric assessment and will appear in the High Court at Timaru on October 5.

A Givealittle page set up by the group South Africans Living in Timaru to support the Dickason family in covering funeral expenses, travel and accommodation costs, had raised more than $15,000 by 6pm on Friday.

Anyone interested in joining the floral tribute in Timaru on Saturday should meet at the Caroline Bay skate park area just before 2pm.