Tears and rain mark Timaru beach memorial for slain Dickason girls

Tears were shed and rain fell on Saturday afternoon as around 80 people gathered on windswept Caroline Bay beach in Timaru to mark another memorial event for the Dickason family.

“We’ve made a special trip from Christchurch,” Kaycee Glover said as she watched her daughters Meeah, 6, and Kateigh Olin, 4, leaving flowers to float on the ocean tide.

“My girls are about the same age. I can’t understand it. Every time I see it, and it comes up on TV I can’t understand it.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Some of the crowd which gathered on the beach at Caroline Bay in Timaru to leave “floating flowers” for the Dickason children and family.

Lauren Dickason, 40, has been charged with murdering her children, two-year-old twins Maya and Karla Dickason and their older sister, six-year-old Liane at their home in Queen St, Timaru on Thursday, September 16. She has been remanded for psychiatric assessment at Christchurch’s Hillmorton Hospital.

The family with father and husband Graham Dickason had arrived in New Zealand the week before, with Graham taking up a position as an orthopaedic surgeon at Timaru Hospital.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Meaah, 6, left, and Kateigh Olin, 4, came all the way from Christchurch with their mother Kaycee Glover to show their aroha.

Saturday’s memorial, with members of the public being urged to bring flowers and walk to the beach from the Caroline Bay carpark, was organised and led by Jacqueline Harris.

She arrived carrying three wreaths from Dickason family members in South Africa.

“Graham [Dickason] is still in shock and only taking one day at a time,” she said.

“He absolutely loved the vigil.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Organiser of the event Jacqueline Harris (right) and Mandy McClennan lead the ​​​​parade to the beach carrying flowers and wreaths.

On Thursday, Harris organised a vigil outside the Queen St address in which the Dickasons had settled and where the children died.

Several hundred people attended the event during which a statement was read out by the South Canterbury District Health Board’s chaplain Rev Alan Cummins from Graham Dickason expressing the deep pain of his loss, gratitude for the support from Timaru, New Zealand, South Africa and around the world and urging people to pray for his wife and forgive her, as he had.

“On Thursday the 16th of September 2021, my life and Lauren’s were turned upside down when our three precious angels were ripped from us. It is a loss I will carry for the rest of my life.”

SUPPLIED The three Dickason children who died: Maya, 2, Liane, 6, and Karla, 2.

Since the vigil Harris said she had received emails, phone calls and social media comments from around the world.

“ They’ve been thanking me for bringing the two communities together and being there for Graham and Lauren.

“It’s been quite humbling would be the best way to describe it. For me, it’s all about family. We’re a very family-oriented community, and we wanted to make sure he [Graham] did not go through it alone.”

The Dickason tragedy followed another in which five Timaru teenagers died in a car crash last month, and the sudden death of a promising young Timaru female rugby player.

Harris, who in recent weeks has become Timaru’s “caring angel”, said the Dickason vigil and the Caroline Bay event were helping the town to heal.

“They’re all coming together.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The flowers were left to be carried away by the sea.

Since the Dickason tragedy she has delivered hampers of food and other goods to emergency services who were involved. After the car crash in which Javarney Wayne Drummond, 15, Niko Hill, 15, Andrew Goodger, 15, Jack Wallace, 16 and Joseff McCarthy, 16, died, she started cooking and supplying meals to the grieving families.

Before the adults and children placed flowers on the water today, Harris’ friend, Mandy McClennan of Temuka, read a short poem: “Please Don’t Cry Daddy”.

Among those on the beach were Carol McPherson, her daughter Marlana Prue and friend Andrea Goodger.

“I can’t get them (the Dickason children) out of my mind,” McPherson said.

“It’s really shocking. I couldn’t go to the vigil, so I made sure I came here. I can’t comprehend it.”

McPherson said she had three children and six grandchildren.

“They’re the light of my life.”