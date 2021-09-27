Mixed retail for South Canterbury businesses over long weekend

The Yellow Door Cafe owner Jason Russell said Saturday had been the busiest over the long weekend.

The long weekend brought mixed spending in South Canterbury, with the region’s Chamber of Commerce head saying there is a lack of confidence in spending during Covid-19 alert level 2.

Many businesses spoken to by The Timaru Herald over South Canterbury Anniversary Weekend reported good returns, while others say retail activity has been sluggish.

"People were getting out and about over the weekend, but there's still a little bit of a lack of confidence," Wendy Smith said.

Overall, there had not been the bounce back from alert level 3 to alert level 2 that was experienced during the transition last year, Smith said.

‘’There hasn't been the big uptick, people are a lot more subdued in their retail response this time around."

Timaru Top 10 Holiday Park manager Gordon Collister said the long weekend had been “sluggish”.

“Traditionally, it’s the time when people in Timaru venture out to other parts of South Canterbury,” Collister said.

“It’s not usually a big deal for us.”

However, Collister said of bigger concern was the effect of several event cancellations, including a number of school sports tournaments.

“That tends to bring people to the holiday park, especially during the school holidays,” he said.

“I think we would have lost tens of thousands of dollars through those events not going ahead.”

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Top 10 Holiday Park, Selwyn St owner Gordon Collister has had a quiet weekend. (File photo)

Although Collister said it was able to get decent numbers during the working week due to the influx of contractors working on various building projects in the district, it hadn’t been enough to supplement the loss of income.

“We also haven’t had the sugar rush of visitors from the North Island that we would ordinarily expect.”

Bay Viaduct Lodge owner operator Noel Stafford said the weekend market in general had been “pretty soft” under level 2.

“We’re still pretty short of being full,” Stafford said.

“The one good thing is that we’re not as dependent on overseas visitors as some parts of the country.”

Timaru cafes along Stafford St that were open on Monday, reported a busy Saturday but the ‘usual flow’ the following two days.

“It was busy Saturday before everyone left to go out of town,” a Coffee Culture spokesperson said.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The Timaru Yellow Door Cafe owner Jason Russell says he opens on public holidays because few other eateries are open on those days.

The Yellow Door Cafe owner Jason Russell also had a busy Saturday, but Sunday and Monday were average.

Last week was particularly quiet, he said.

“Most of the eateries are closed that’s why I open on public holidays. I think people are still a bit wary of going out because of Covid. The support from locals who do come out is welcoming.”

He has owned the cafe since October 2020 and did not charge a surcharge for South Canterbury Anniversary Day.

“The Covid lockdown has been hard and not so many people are out and about, but we can’t do anything about it, we just have to go with the flow,” Russell said.

Russell said most people had been good about wearing masks and staff had been strict about talking to people about them.

A Rebel Sports spokesperson said they had been steady over the weekend which was on par with the long weekend in 2020.

Kristy Phillips, who runs Zest and Cactus Fire, said South Canterbury Anniversary Weekend was traditionally "one of the quieter long weekends of the year" and restaurants in Timaru were still getting to grips with the continued alert level restrictions.

"We're allowed about 100 inside now, but there are still some difficulties," Phillips said.

"Having said that, the South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival (Scoff) has had a really good take-up by people, and it's been a good way to celebrate the region's hospitality and food providers."

Go Geraldine spokesperson Janene Adams said it had been a busy long weekend and many of the local retailers were grateful for the support of South Canterbury residents.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The Waimate Kitchen and Bar general manager Rick Stevens says Saturday was busier than the rest of the weekend.

"The lack of international tourists has had an impact on Geraldine, but by the same token, a large part of our throughput is the domestic market, so we are lucky to still have that," Adams said.

The first Geraldine Farmers’ Market of the season on Saturday had lots of people browsing but extremely windy conditions forced it to close early, market secretary Rachel​ Burgess said.

“A lot of people were looking forward to it. But we had to close at 10.30am [it started at 9am]. The band played on while stallholders packed up, which lifted spirits.”

She said this season there were new stallholders and new ideas for the weekly market.

“We will have about 20 stalls a week, we used to have up to 12. We are growing each year,” Burgess said.

Further afield at Tekapo Kiwi Treasures and Information Centre a spokesperson said it had not been busy.

Tekapo Springs general manager Jenny Koberstein said they had averaged 50 per cent below the same time as 2020.

“It doesn’t feel like the village is busy. We went to a cafe yesterday [Sunday] and we were the only ones there,” she said.

Heading south The Waimate Kitchen and Bar general manager Rick Stevens said Saturday was good, despite the bad weather but Sunday and Monday had been “a bit average”.