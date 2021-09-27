Covid-19 alert levels impact on South Canterbury events

Santa will still be visiting Timaru in level 2 but may just have to stay still. He is pictured in the PrimePort 2020 Timaru Christmas Parade along Stafford St.

Different ways of bringing Santa into Timaru’s main street are being explored for this year’s Christmas Parade, as an uncertainty over Covid-19 alert levels means organisers are having to think about the logistics of a parade at various levels.

Meanwhile, organisers of several upcoming South Canterbury events have either cancelled, postponed or found safe ways to work within the alert level.

Timaru Christmas Parade Trust committee member Teressa May said it had been talking to the Timaru District Council about the logistics of a parade under alert level 2.

"It would involve static floats at a set location, with people staying in their cars and driving to the location," May said.

READ MORE:

* 'Covid-19 fatigue' jeopardises historic Marlborough Women's Triathlon

* Covid-19: Lockdown costs central Auckland businesses $110 million in sales

* Waimate Shears to go ahead, but organisers hoping for level 1



"So instead of the floats coming to the people like a normal Christmas parade, the people would come to the floats."

May said Government rules and regulations around level 2 meant they needed to "turn the idea of a Christmas parade on its head".

However, there had already been strong interest from various community groups, with many already expressing a desire to participate.

"We're hoping for level 1, obviously, as that would mean the parade can run as normal," May said.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF Timaru Festival of Roses director Chris Thomas is proceeding cautiously for this year's event depending on the alert level. (File photo)

Festival of Roses event director Chris Thomas said organisers were "proceeding cautiously" on the assumption that it will still go ahead in the first weekend of December.

"But for that to happen, we need to be at level 1, we simply can't run this event under level 2," Thomas said.

It would have to cut back on some events held as part of the festival last year, instead focusing on the market day, the exhibitions and the rose shows.

South Island Masters Games events director Simon Carter said he was delighted the South Island Masters Games, which attracted many South Canterbury athletes, is going ahead in Blenheim from October 15-25.

"We can proceed at level 2 as we are conscious of changes to social aspects of the event. We are stoked to deliver the games to about 1900 entries," Carter said.

He said Timaru’s Coastal 5K, 10K and Half Marathon, which was to be held on October 8-9 has been rescheduled to October 7-8, 2022.

The event was once part of the Master Games, but it is now stand-alone.

"We considered rescheduling but there were so many events on throughout summer it was too difficult to find an alternative date."

Bejon Haswell/Stuff South Canterbury Hydraulics staff, Blair Westoby, Jared Andrews and Ben O'Brien practise pushing Tom Whytock over a jump in preparation for the 2019 Timoru Soapbox Derby. The 2021 event has been postponed to March 2022.

Carter said all entries could transfer to the new dates.

The Caroline Bay Bandquet has also been rescheduled to November 27, Carter said.

The much-anticipated Alpine Energy Soapbox Derby has also been postponed until March 2022.

Timoru​ Crew organiser Felicity Bruce said the decision was made to move the event date because of the uncertainty of alert levels.

"It will give people more time to connect as a team and work on their carts," Bruce said.

She hoped the new date would reduce any stress on participants, and they could enjoy the fifth Soap Box Derby.

For the next four years the derby will raise funds for the Mid and South Canterbury Life Education Trust.