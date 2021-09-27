'Inundated with kindness and clothing' for Gloriavale leavers

Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust manager Liz Gregory, left, and office adminstrator Dale McKay, with some of the large amount of spare clothing donated by the community which they are selling on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at Timaru’s Covenant Grace Baptist Church in Marchwiel.

The “amazing’’ generosity of community members has left one South Canterbury charity inundated with donations which they will sell off to raise more money.

The Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust will hold a clothing sale for the public on Tuesday and Thursday with proceeds going towards the trust’s resettling fund.

The organisation helps leavers of the secretive religious community on the West Coast to become independent and integrate into the community.

“We have been inundated with kindness and clothing and at this time we have an excess which we would like to offer back to the community to fundraise for further families leaving,” trust manager Liz Gregory said.

READ MORE:

* Young Gloriavale leavers face another hurdle - in education

* The Detail: Gloriavale leavers flee in increasing numbers

* Gloriavale: The daily life, the dark side and uncertain future explained

* Charities Services declines calls to reinvestigate Gloriavale



She said there was clothing for all ages groups from babies to adults, and some bedding and linen.

“We are incredibly grateful to the community they have been nothing but amazing. We are fine for general donations at the moment,” Gregory said.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust office administrator Dale McKay sorts out clothing for the sale.

Gloriavale is a community of about 90 mostly large families, who work and live on the property and have limited contact with outsiders.

Many former Gloriavale members have chosen to settle in South Canterbury, with more than 110 former members living in the region.

The Gloriavale Leavers’ Support Trust was established in 2019 after volunteers, including Gregory, helped resettle families and individuals who have left the community to seek freedom away from the strict constraints placed on them by their leaders.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Gloriavale Leavers' Support Trust manager Liz Gregory is grateful for the generosity of the South Canterbury community.

The Fill a Bag for $5 sale will be held at Timaru’s Covenant Grace Baptist Church, on Tyne St, from 9am-1pm on Tuesday and Thursday.