Mothers' group looking for adoptive grandparents

Jasmine Shaw with her daughter Jamarie Mbajoun-Shaw, 17 months. The Fairlie mums’ group they belong to is planning to gauge interest in an adopt a grandparent initiative to support parents who don't have family support.

When Jasmine Shaw returned to her South Canterbury hometown because she was pregnant and alone, it confirmed to her the importance of family.

Now Shaw, and the Fairlie mothers’ group she is a part of, have come up with an initiative to help out mums in the town who may not have family nearby by “adopting a grandparent’’.

Shaw became pregnant with her now 17-month-old toddler Jamie Mbajoun-Shaw, while working near Dubai for a few years.

She is grateful her parents live nearby and can help out, but other mothers in her group are not so lucky.

“There are about 17 in the group and most are on their own with no support from family.”

After discussions about what they needed to help them, the group settled on an adopt a grandparent concept with a meeting of interested parties planned for October 10.

“We had conversations at the mums’ group about what was needed and a few were keen on the idea.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Jasmine Shaw, with daughter Jamarie Mbajoun-Shaw, 17 months, says without her parents to help life would be a lot harder.

Shaw said many in the group were from overseas including Uruguay, Netherlands, Japan and China and had been living in New Zealand for a while and could not go home with the borders shut.

Some were working on dairy farms, cafes, or in Tekapo but living in Fairlie as it was cheaper.

Shaw, a pre-school teacher said without her parents to help her life would be a lot harder.

“They [Jamarie’s grandparents] take Jamarie once a week, so I can work. I take her to pre-school with me on other days.”

She envisaged the people who wanted to be adopted grandparents may just walk and talk with a parent and their child, or offer some downtime or just do “what grandparents do”.

“It is also about building relationships, feeling connected and developing awareness of others in the community.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Jasmine Shaw with her daughter Jamarie Mbajoun-Shaw, 17 months, is grateful her parents are nearby to help out.

Details about protocols, and police checks were still to be sorted, Shaw said.

Parents wanting an adopted grandparent, and potential adoptive grandparents are invited to a meet and greet at St Columba’s Parish Church on the main road of Fairlie, on October 10, at 3pm.