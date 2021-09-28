Timaru District Council opposes Three Waters reform

Timaru District mayor Nigel Bowen is "incredibly sceptical" about proposed reforms to the country's three waters. (File photo)

A government proposal to overhaul management of the country’s waste water, storm water and drinking waters has received a major serve from the Timaru District Council, who have voted unanimously to oppose the reforms.

On Tuesday, councillors held an extraordinary meeting to debate the Government’s proposals, which would dramatically alter the way water is managed in the country.

Should the proposal go ahead, the country’s three waters management will be shifted from 67 territorial authorities to four separate regional authorities.

A Timaru District Council community engagement survey on the reforms received 1119 responses – with 96 per cent against the proposal. The number of respondents far exceeds the total of 559 formal submissions received for the council’s draft Long Term Plan earlier this year.

READ MORE:

* Timaru council stacks up opposition to Govt's Three Waters proposal

* Councils 'confident' water stimulus projects will be completed on time

* Councils join forces to seek funding to investigate future water services



At Tuesday’s meeting, all councillors, and mayor Nigel Bowen voted against the proposal.

Councillors formally received three separate reports outlining concerns about the proposed reforms.

These were from council three waters strategy advisor Ashley Harper, and from global infrastructure consultants Castalia, and New Zealand management consultants Morrison Low.

Cr Peter Burt said the information central government had provided councils was “seriously wanting”.

“Central Government has lined up and basically dictated to us how we must think and how we must act,” Burt said.

Cr Stu Piddington agreed, saying central government had not given councils any time to consult with the public, and had been lacking information.

“There's just not enough information, there’s no way you can support it in any shape or form. It’s a no-brainer. Just say ‘no’," Piddington said.

Cr Gavin Oliver said the process had been “flawed from the start”.

“We know we have good water infrastructure. Why would we hand it over to some sort of faceless conglomerate? I can only see one way and that's opting out.”

Cr Gilchrist said the reform makes absolutely no sense, and “trying to sell it to us with flawed data is absolutely appalling”.

Cr Richard Lyon said it was an “easy one to say no to”, and if it went ahead, it could lead to further reform of local government.

“It could signal lots of things in the future,” Lyon said.

Phil Reid/Stuff A Timaru District Council community engagement survey on the water reforms received 1119 responses – with 96 per cent against the proposal. (File photo)

“Taking away the activity from a council leaves them less able to provide functions in the communities. It could lead to forced amalgamations and things that our community just doesn't want.”

Cr Paddy O’Reilly said the whole process had been confusing.

“The proposed setup scares me - who is going to run this? Is it going to be a fair representation of our community and society?”

Cr Sally Parker said the claims of benefits from the proposed reform were “overstated and implausible”.

“We’ve managed our three waters successfully for a long time, we need to be responsible to our own local demands,” Parker said.

“What central government is proposing is not anything that would benefit our community, and our community have voiced their opinions.”

Cr Allan Booth said his biggest concern was the loss of assets.

“People pay through their house for pipes and infrastructure. They don't expect that to be given away for a pittance and the local council losing control,” Booth said.

The decision to opt out of the process follows similarly unanimous opposition from Christchurch City councillors and mayor Lianne Dalziel on Monday.

In his report to the council, Harper said “based on the surveys received, the majority of respondents are not convinced by the Government proposal to amalgamate water services into four super-regional entities, with a similar proportion of people stressing the importance of local control of their water services’’.

“The main theme in the comments, as well as on social media commentary around the topic is the lack of support for ceding control of the assets from local representatives to either the Government or a remote body.”

Harper’s report says “council’s primary concern regarding the reform proposal is the loss of local control and influence over water – something so vital to community wellbeing, local growth and development”.

“There is no assurance that strategic projects enabling economic development identified by Council and the community as essential will be recognised and prioritised appropriately by the new water entity,” the report says.

In July, the Government released a paper outlining the possible costs depending on whether reform went ahead. It stated the average cost per Timaru District household for three waters services was $1030 per annum (2021/22 financial year).

The Government paper indicated this cost will increase to $1640 per annum by 2051 under the reform scenario, while if the council opts out of the proposal and continues to provide water services, household bills would rise to $5029 by 2051.

However, Harper’s report says the modelling is fundamentally flawed, and based on the council’s own peer review from Castalia and Morrison Low, a number of assumptions “are inaccurate when applied to the Timaru District, resulting in a significantly inflated projection for future household costs” should council not opt in to the proposed entity.

“This presented data is misleading for our communities,” the report says.

After the meeting, Bowen told The Timaru Herald the vote should send a very strong message to central government.

“As it stands now, we are definitely out of the proposed reform,” Bowen said.

“There’s still going to be a longer conversation. This is political, it’s a decision that will sit with cabinet.”

Bowen said he was concerned about Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s recent comments that some councils have an “entrenched view”.

“When a minister says these things, it suggests she feels her view is the correct view, and that’s a worry for democracy. This has not been a partnership.”

The council also resolved that it supported the establishment of national regulator of water quality Taumata Arowai, but “believes these entities should be given time to become established and clear regulations identified before any reforms”.

The council’s LTP 2021-31 budgets $153 million in capital investment in the three waters over the next 10 years, and the 30-year infrastructure strategy includes $404m of investment.