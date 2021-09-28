From Waimate to New York: Kaylee Bell lights up Times Square

Former Waimate musician Kaylee Bell's image has been displayed on a large billboard in New York's Times Square to promote Spotify's new global platform, Equal, for women musicians.

It's a long way from Waimate to New York.

Kiwi musician Kaylee Bell burst into tears on Tuesday morning when she was told her face is the cover of a new global playlist, with her image plastered on a giant billboard screen in New York’s Times Square as part of the campaign.

The billboard is advertising the new Spotify playlist, Equal, with the former Waimate resident, now living in Auckland, selected to represent women musicians in New Zealand and Australia.

Bell’s distribution team contacted her on Tuesday morning to tell her of her new-found fame.

READ MORE:

* Country musician Kaylee Bell's new single a 'feel good' summer song

* Waimate stars in country musician Kaylee Bell's new single

* Waimate's Kaylee Bell pays tribute to fellow Kiwi-born country singer Keith Urban

* In Defence Of... country music



“I didn’t believe them at first,’' Bell said.

“I thought ‘is it for real?’, then I cried. It’s really cool that they’ve chosen this side of the world. It's amazing. It’s good to promote women.”

The award-winning country pop artist said it was an honour to represent women musicians and “nice” when something positive like this occurred as it had been a hard time over Covid-19 for musicians.

Bell released a single, Before I Met You, in August in collaboration with Australian group The McClymonts​ – a band she has long been a fan of.

“It was great to work with those girls. I have spent time with them in Australia, and they have taken me on tour.”

Supplied Country pop musician Kaylee Bell is proud to be representing women musicians for Spotify's global platform, Equal.

She is working on finishing an album with her Los Angeles producer before the end of the year titled, Silver Linings – inspired by looking for the positivity in situations when they are extremely hard to find, Bell said.

“I believe in the saying, that life is 10 per cent of what happens to you and 90 per cent of how you react to it.”

The album will also feature a single which will be a collaboration with an American artist whose identity she cannot yet reveal.

She also has gigs lined up around the country over summer,which “hopefully” may include Timaru, Bell said.

Bell grew up in Waimate, in South Canterbury, and won the New Zealand Golden Guitar Award when she was 18, many other awards and accolades have followed.

She completed a Bachelor of Performing Arts at the National Academy Of Singing and Dramatic Art.

She has had more than 10 Top 10 singles on the Australian Country Music charts and has performed with New Zealand-born, Australian country music star Keith Urban.