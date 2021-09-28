South Canterbury wakes to frost on Tuesday morning

As temperatures plunged overnight orchardists were out fighting the late frost. A helicopter was kept busy from around 2am protecting a crop on Divans Rd sear Seadown.

The region woke to -2 degrees Celsius temperatures on Tuesday morning, with another frost forecast for Wednesday.

MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said another frost was likely in South Canterbury on Wednesday due to cold air and clear skies.

George Empson/Stuff Ice on the water's edge as photographed by Takapō/Tekapo photographer George Empson on Monday.

“It will all depend on the wind,” Makgabutlane said.

“But things are likely to change again on Thursday, with a southerly coming through the evening and the possibility of showers.”

READ MORE:

* Wintry blast sees temperatures nosedive in South Canterbury

* Weather: Temperatures 'swing' to the cooler end with overnight low of 3.2C

* Weather: Hot, dry conditions this week spark fire restrictions



However, Makgabutlane said a frost was likely to return to the region on Friday.

“It’s not that uncommon for frosts to occur at this time of year, as the weather is still quite changeable,” she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff A helicopter pilot was busy through the night frost fighting above an orchard on Divans Rd.

Meanwhile, MA Orchards contracted a helicopter pilot to battle the frost overnight.

MA Orchards spokesman Red Martin said it was a precautionary measure, and the frosts were “not as bad as some that we got this time last year”.