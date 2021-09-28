South Canterbury wakes to frost on Tuesday morning
The region woke to -2 degrees Celsius temperatures on Tuesday morning, with another frost forecast for Wednesday.
MetService forecaster Mmathapelo Makgabutlane said another frost was likely in South Canterbury on Wednesday due to cold air and clear skies.
“It will all depend on the wind,” Makgabutlane said.
“But things are likely to change again on Thursday, with a southerly coming through the evening and the possibility of showers.”
However, Makgabutlane said a frost was likely to return to the region on Friday.
“It’s not that uncommon for frosts to occur at this time of year, as the weather is still quite changeable,” she said.
Meanwhile, MA Orchards contracted a helicopter pilot to battle the frost overnight.
MA Orchards spokesman Red Martin said it was a precautionary measure, and the frosts were “not as bad as some that we got this time last year”.