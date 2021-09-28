South Canterbury nears halfway mark for second dose of vaccine

South Canterbury still needs to administer more than 30,000 doses of the vaccine if it is to meet the 90 per cent mark. (File photo)

Almost half of the 52,500 people in South Canterbury eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine are now fully vaccinated, but the health board still needs to deliver more than 30,000 doses of the vaccine to reach a 90 per cent vaccination rate.

As of September 27, 45.3 per cent of those eligible in the region (23,793 people) had received their second dose of the vaccine. Meanwhile, 40,676 first doses had been administered to the same date – bringing those eligible who had received their first jab to 77 per cent – which is in line with the national rate.

South Canterbury is sitting just ahead of the national rate of 44 per cent fully vaccinated.

If South Canterbury is to reach a vaccination rate of 90 per cent, 47,250 people will need to be fully vaccinated which means 94,500 doses administered. The total doses administered in the district was sitting at 64,469 as of Monday.

The total number of national doses administered nationwide is 5,087,231, of which 3,525,825 are first doses and 1,834,406 are second doses, according to the Ministry of Health.

South Canterbury District Health Board interim chief executive Jason Power said they were now in the final stage of the vaccine roll-out which was now available to anyone aged over 12.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Timaru’s walk in Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic in Woollcombe St does not require bookings or appointments.

Power said the walk in Covid-19 Vaccination Clinic, at 18 Woollcombe St, Timaru, did not require a booking. The clinic would be open from Monday to Friday between 9am and 4.30pm until the end of October.

Power encouraged those yet to vaccinate to “just turn up”.

Bookings must be made for participating pharmacies, general practices, medical centres and the Waimate Medical Centre drive through Covid-19 vaccination clinics on Wednesday afternoons and Saturdays at the Waimate Medical Centre. To book, go to BookMyVaccine.nz, or call 0800 28 29 26 between 8am and 8pm, daily.