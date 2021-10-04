Waimate Museum and Archives films to be digitised

Waimate Museum archivist Sue Hanham said the films to be digitised are from the 1950s to 1970s.

Footage from home videos showing Waimate from the 1950s to ‘70s will soon be digitised.

The $1244 project to digitise and store the more than 100 eight-millimetre and super 8mm in the Waimate Museum and Archives collection, has been given $622 through a heritage grant from the Waimate District Council.

The application, made by museum archivist Sue Hanham on behalf of the Waimate Historical Society, aims to “make collections accessible to a wide and varied range of current and future users’’.

The application was heard at last Tuesday’s council meeting.

Hanham told The Timaru Herald the film reels came from a “variety of sources” and some films were more than 70 years old.

“Most of the reels are home films taken by people on their personal cameras. We got films from 1950s to 1970s,’’ Hanham said.

“There is a wide variety of content on the films like street parades, home films, local events and other happenings in Waimate.”

It was important the analogue audiovisual collection was looked after as it is at risk of “degradation due to the fragile medium and obsolescence of equipment to play this medium’’, she said.

“There is a consensus among audiovisual archives internationally that tape/film that is not digitised by 2025, we risk losing forever.

“This creates a deadline, and a dilemma, for the Waimate Museum and Archives entrusted with the care of these precious memories within the audio-visual collection.

“Preservation digitisation reduces the physical wear and tear on fragile archives and is an effective tool to preserve archives at risk of being lost if they are held on unstable media or subject to technological obsolescence.

Hanham said the project will enable wider access to the collection through a variety of mediums such as exhibitions, film showings and for research.

“The films will provide access to new and diverse audiences and stimulate dialogue with the Waimate community and visitors.

“Preservation is access. If we are not archiving our collection we are not able to provide access. Returning information to our community is an important part of the job and success of the archive depends more on what we return to the community than what we keep.

“This kind of productivity is self-sustaining. The more we return to our community, the more they value in what we do.”