Fish and chips return to familiar Timaru takeaway site

Looking “chipper” on their first day in business are Brett Hayes and Haley Davis outside their Evans St shop in Timaru.

A shop with a long history as a takeaway has reopened in Timaru.

Haley Davis and Brett Hayes dished up their first orders of traditional fish and chips at their newly named Sea Bay Chippy, on the corner of Ranui Ave and Evans St on Wednesday.

“The shop has been empty a long time,” Davis said.

“When the last people who had it walked out the door that was it. We’ve spent quite awhile painting it and making it look nice and presentable.”

Davis said it was “nerve-wracking” starting a business during the uncertain times Covid-19 brought. However, the couple also operate a coffee so were used to “just going with the flow’’, she said.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Brett Hayes and Haley Davis say their business is a traditional Kiwi fish and chip shop.

The couple relocated from Whanganui, where they operated a fish and chip shop, to Timaru 18 months ago. Hayes has lived in Timaru previously and Davis said he could remember their new premises as a fish and chip shop.

“We just saw a gap in the market when we came here,” Davis said.

The shop has been fitted with new equipment and Davis said they were sourcing their fish from South Canterbury and around the South Island.

“We’ve had to get all our food licences up to speed but because this has always been a food building it was not as hard as I thought it would be,’’ he said.