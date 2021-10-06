GP shortages increase stress on South Canterbury doctors

Medi Clinic owner Dr Anton van den Bergh is one of many exhausted GPs battling to fill vacancies and get time off to spend with his children.

South Canterbury is not immune to a "dire" shortage of GPs in New Zealand, with one Timaru doctor admitting he was working more than 70 hours a week, as a new survey shows burnout levels have increased.

Timaru Medi Clinic practice owner Dr Anton van​ den​ Bergh admitted, on Tuesday, he is tired and missing spending time with his children over the school holidays as he works 70 hours a week at his practice.

Then when at home he has to keep up with research, administration (emails, tests and screening results) and referrals which, according to the Royal NZ College of General Practitioners’ biennial 2020 Workforce Survey, takes up another two hours a day.

The survey found the burnout level for GPs was up to 31 per cent compared to 22 per cent in 2016 and RNZCGP medical director Dr Bryan Betty​ said the GP crisis was getting worse with rural areas suffering the most.

While he did not have figures for South Canterbury, he was aware how problematic it was to attract medical graduates into GP practices.

He said in New Zealand there was about 74 GPs per 100,000 people, compared to 110 GPs per 100,000 in Australia, and 120 per 100,000 in Canada.

Supplied Royal New Zealand College of General Practitioners medical director Dr Bryan Betty says the problems recruiting GPs needs to be fixed.

“The baseline deficit has been occurring over a few decades, but the problem has been ignored...We were very reliant on overseas GPs but Covid and MIQ has dried up supply and exacerbated the situation.”

Van den Bergh said he had advertised for GP and nurse practitioner positions but did not receive one application over two months, despite spending $2000.

“Which means we are understaffed, under pressure and over worked.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Timaru Medi Clinic owner Dr Anton van den Bergh is hoping to find a locum, so he can have a break.

To fill the gaps he has started the process of recruiting from overseas.

“I had to plan three years ahead to get someone to work for me.”

The applicant from South Africa moved to Ireland to fit the strict criteria to be considered and in December he can apply to work in New Zealand.

For van den Bergh to get a break before the new GP starts he is looking to get a locum which will cost him $550 plus GST per four-hour session as well as footing the bills for their airfares, accommodation, and rental car.

The agency the locum is listed with then charges another 14 per cent on top of the locum’s rate.

Waimate Medical Centre owner/operator Dr Sarah Creegan said while her staffing levels were good, all it took was the loss of one nurse or doctor “to plunge us into crisis”.

“One nurse or doctor down would plunge us into crisis. That is very sobering when we still have hundreds of patients who are still not vaccinated.”

Creegan said having a new $2 million building completed in 2019 had made it easier to recruit and retain staff but the shortage of GPs and retirements was an ongoing concern.

“General Practice remains busy, complex and increasingly hard work."

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Waimate Medical Centre owner Dr Sarah Creegan said the shortage GPs was an ongoing concern. (File photo)

Christchurch and Australian based Stat Recruitment consultant Dani Jacobs said there was a “dire need” for GPs across New Zealand and Australia.

“We have requests for locums we can’t fill. A lot of GPs are retiring and there’s not a lot to replace them. There’s a pretty big shortage.”

She said Timaru practices seemed to retain their permanent staff but when they wanted leave they couldn’t find a replacement.

Jacobs estimated 90 per cent of relieving GPs lived outside Canterbury and had to be flown in from Nelson or Auckland. This week three travelled to Timaru to fill in for GPs.

Though it was easier for overseas GPs to register in NZ than Australia the Immigration NZ process was difficult and people did not want to uproot their family if they did not have the Government support to settle, Jacobs said.

“New Zealand is very attractive and if residency was easier we would have an influx ... I don’t think it (shortage) will change quickly, Covid does not help, there are a lot of hoops to jump through.”

The RNZCGP has spoken to the Ministry of Health on behalf of its GPs and Betty was hopeful something would come out of it.

“We need a strategic intervention and support in the training of GPs. We need support from the Government for this. We need it addressed.”