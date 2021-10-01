New principal's vision to make Opihi College the heart of the community

Tony Robson has been appointed as Opihi College's new principal.

Opihi College's new principal wants to make the school the heart of the Temuka community.

Former deputy and acting principal Tony Robson was appointed to the role on Wednesday and will officially start as the school’s principal on Monday.

The school has recently undergone a major upgrade with a new wharenui comprising a cultural centre, classrooms and science laboratories opening in July.

Robson said the wharenui was the heart of the school, and he hoped it would also be the heart of the community.

“Getting something new and fresh means everyone wants to look after it and the students can feel proud,” Robson said.

The multi-million dollar project was funded by the Ministry of Education.

Robson’s wife Shelly also works at the school as the head of science. They have two primary-aged children.

The new principal was born in Scotland, grew up in England and has been in New Zealand for 12 years with no desire to return permanently to his homeland.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Opihi College's new principal Tony Robson stands near the former science laboratory which is being demolished over the school holidays.

Since arriving he has taught in Kaikōura, near Gisborne, and Ashburton. He started as deputy of Opihi College in 2019.

Robson has degrees in chemistry and physical education from universities in the United Kingdom and worked in industrial research development before embarking on a teaching path.

It was when he arrived in New Zealand that he gained his teacher’s qualifications at Canterbury University in 2010.

“I had visited New Zealand a few years before on holiday.”

He said he was bored and looking for a new challenge and teaching ended up being the perfect fit.

“I thoroughly enjoy it. It gets me out of bed in the mornings. I like the interaction and learning about people.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Opihi College's new principal Tony Robson and wife Shelly Robson who is head of science at the school.

With a roll of about 300 Robson has no major plans to change the school and is committed to the community.

“It’s a really good school, and we can make it better.”

In 2019 the school’s H Block, which had asbestos and toxic black mould, was demolished and was replaced by temporary relocatable classrooms.

Over the holidays the asbestos will be removed in the music room upgrade and the former maths and science block will also have asbestos removed before being demolished.