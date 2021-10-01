Timaru woman shares mental health struggles in hope of helping others

Timaru woman Brenda Smith was born with multiple disabilities and suffers from depression.

Timaru woman Brenda Smith is happy to share her mental health struggles during Mental Health Awareness Week, and hopes her decision to speak out will help others.

Born with multiple disabilities, Smith said she would have loved to have been a nurse but was considered “too slow” to sit School Certificate so never realised her dream.

It wasn’t until she left school at the age of 16 that she became depressed.

“It was a tough time.”

Growing up almost completely deaf and visually impaired, Smith said she was often ignored by the teachers at her school in Temuka where she grew up.

“At school they taught the others. I was too slow, and did not enjoy school.”

She wanted to be a nurse to take care of people and understand their own disabilities – but it was not an option.

“I wanted to be able to give them some understanding, that we all have something, but we can help them.”

Instead of caring for the sick and injured, Smith did contract work for CCS Disability Action packing milk tokens in bags, and threading tags for the animals at the freezing works.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Brenda Smith, who is visually impaired, plays indoor bowls using aids to help with her aim. (File photo)

A job at, what was then known as Aoraki Polytechnic (now Ara Institute of Canterbury Timaru campus) as a “gopher” was the highlight of her working life. She held that role for 11 years.

The now 63-year-old finds it hard to describe her struggle with depression, but says it is “horrible” and means never being able to sleep properly.

“I didn’t know how to communicate with other people and felt lonely. I’d stay in a corner and not say anything. I thought I would never get a proper job.”

The first anti-depressants she was prescribed did not work well, she said.

“I felt it didn’t help, so they changed it. I’m still on that one it doesn’t work on some days and I feel like my stomach is turned upside down.”

Smith thinks people are more understanding of depression now than they were when she was younger.

“It's important people understand and are able to connect with you one-on-one or as a group so everyone’s needs are heard.”

Up to four times a week, Smith goes to Ampss 101 (Addictions, Mental Health Peer Support Services) drop in centre on Church St and enjoys the activities on offer - such as painting rocks, visiting animals or just chatting to other people at the centre.

She said it is somewhere she feels welcome and understood.

Ampss 101 is aimed at offering a safe empowering environment for people with mental health issues or addictions through peer support and is open from Monday to Friday, 10am to 4pm.

Mental Health Awareness Week runs from September 27 to October 3 and has a focus on the importance of korero/talking.