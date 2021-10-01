More information needed, Waimate District Council Three Waters feedback says

The Waimate District Council has sent its official feedback on the Three Waters proposals. (File photo)

A loss of water management control is not welcome, the Waimate community has told Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta.

In its feedback to the minister on the Three Waters reform, sent on Thursday, the Waimate District Council says more information is needed, and raises concerns around the proposed governance structure, the integration of rural water schemes with the proposed entities, local voice and influence on the entities, sector engagement and the presented financial case.

The Government gave all councils until the end of September to consider the proposals and offer feedback to the reforms, which will dramatically alter the way water is managed in the country.

Should the proposal go ahead, the country’s three waters management will be shifted from 67 territorial authorities to four separate regional authorities.

At a meeting on Tuesday, the council resolved to adopt a “good faith approach’’ in responding to the reforms, and noted a decision at the meeting to opt-in or opt out ‘’would be premature and require consultation in both the urban and rural areas’’.

“If forced to make a decision at the current time, council would recommend opting out of the proposed delivery model,’’ it says.

The council says it “strongly opposes government mandating the proposed entity-based model for water services delivery''.

It was earlier reported the council would seek public feedback, through a survey, before making a decision on the reform. However, on Friday a council spokesperson clarified this would not be happening.

Waimate District mayor Craig Rowley said as part of the feedback process, the council has listened to ratepayers and through a public meeting in August, it was made clear any loss of local control is “unwelcome” by ratepayers and the overall feeling around the proposal was for council to oppose the reform.

“While we are not yet being asked to opt-in or opt-out, we are confident this feedback reflects that of the community and the Waimate District,” Rowley said.

“As we’ve said from day one, there are too many questions left unanswered and the Government has failed to convince us there is a compelling case for change.

Rowley said while there is no requirement for public consultation at this stage, the council acknowledges they are aware of discussion posts on social media and have received many direct emails regarding Three Waters.

In its feedback to the minister, the council says its decision '’is reflective of recent conversations with the wider district community. We note that to date formal consultation with the community has not occurred as this would be reliant on presenting detailed options for consideration'’.

“It is our view that the ‘iterations’ presented by WICS do not necessarily represent a complete options analysis as would be required by a territorial authority through current legislative requirements.”

Key issues the council has identified include concerns around the size of the proposed entities (circa 800,000 population), the council said it does not consider proportional representation of 10-12 people on the Regional Representative Group (RRG) to be adequate for the territorial authorities representing “Entity D”.

“This is compounded further when considering that only half of the membership is sourced directly from territorial authorities.

“Council would require further information as to how representation would be defined in order to reach a decision on this issue.’’

‘’Asset ownership still needs to be defined.’’

In relation to rural water schemes and their integration with the proposed entities, the feedback raises concerns that a number of entities will potentially be impacted by a lack of understanding about rural water schemes, the council’s feedback says.

“The current WICS (Water Industry Commission for Scotland) modelling assumes that three waters services will be equally accessible to all.

“This is untenable for our remote rural communities who only receive water via trickle fed supplies and resultantly the model suggests rural communities will subsidise urban communities (three waters).

“Waimate District Council does not necessarily agree that the Scottish or English models are reflective of the New Zealand context.”

The issue of ‘’local’’ voice and influence on the proposed entities was another major concern mentioned in the feedback.

“How can the Waimate community have guaranteed influence over the direction of the water service entity, given the complicated and multi-layered proposed governance structure?”

The council says significant refinement is required and this can only be achieved through further work associated with the submission process and through continued engagement with Local Government, in good faith.

The council says it is concerned the Government might introduce a bill to make the reform mandatory and force the transfer of local assets.

“This would be a lost opportunity and would set the reform process up very poorly with local communities.”

The council also urges the government to provide further clarity in relation to the governance model, economic regulator, environmental outcomes and service levels, and to allow council to have formal consultation with our community before a final decision is made.