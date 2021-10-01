Call for more protection of hydro canal fisheries

Anglers fish a popular stretch of the upper Tekapo Canal known as the Magic Carpet.

The Central South Island Fish and Game council is calling for statutory protection of the “world-class” fishery in the hydro canals in the Mackenzie.

The organisation, which represents the region’s hunting and fishing licence holders, has released a report detailing concerns and opportunities for the fishery.

CSI Fish & Game ranger Rhys Adams said a “top priority” was establishing a sonar survey of the fish populations and the Tekapo, Pukaki and Ōhau canals.

“You can’t manage what you don’t measure,” Adams said.

Adams’ report says key gaps in Fish & Game’s knowledge included annual estimates or indexes of sports fish population, distribution and quantity of spawning in the Ōhau and Pukaki canals, and growth and replacement rates of trophy fish.

“Currently, there is little, if any, statutory protection of the canals in their capacity to support the sports fishery habitat,” Adams’ report says.

“It is possible that extraordinary circumstances may occur in future that threaten to or cause a reduction of the quality of the habitat, temporarily or permanently, that could be addressed through statutory protections.

“If we want to ensure the long-term stability of the hydro canal fishery, then we need to have actual numbers annually of the population.”

SUPPLIED/Stuff Fish & Game frequently receives reports of large trout caught in the Mackenzie hydro canals. (File photo)

Adams said the organisation was looking into the likely costs of such a survey, which could be substantial.

“It’s necessary for us to find out what is actually feasible within our constrained resources,” he said.

In his report, he noted that “collectively, the canals are by far the most heavily used fishery under Fish & Game’s jurisdiction”.

“The fishery’s dramatic rise in popularity, and the continuation of high angler use levels has been largely driven by the recreational fishing industry,” the report says, noting that many licence holders have been lured by the possibility of capturing an extremely large trout or escapee salmon.

“We know the fundamental use of the canals is for hydroelectricity generation, but they’re also valuable resources for our fishery, and this needs to be protected and formally acknowledged,” Adams said.

Supplied Anglers line the Ohau Canal after nearly 3000 salmon escaped a nearby fish farm. (File photo)

Adams said there was growing concern among anglers that the “world-class” fishery could not sustain a continual increase in angler numbers.

There was also concern from anglers that some anglers fishing at night were offending at high rates and going unchecked by rangers, with the offending affecting daytime catch rates, he said.

“This is why further protection is needed, as well as further monitoring,” he said.

Adams said initial field trials of some available sonar devices had begun this winter, but it would need to cost the exercise before it undertook a proper survey of the canal fishery.

A spokesperson for Genesis Energy said it had recently worked with Central South Island Fish & Game to facilitate a trial deployment of a sonar device in the Tekapo Canal, assisting with logistics and safety considerations.

“We’ll likely apply for new consents in early-mid 2022. The consents will enable the scheme’s existing renewable energy output to be maintained,” she said.

“We are not looking to change current public access arrangements along the Tekapo Canal for fishery access.”