Central South Island Charity Bike Ride training sessions to start

Neville King, left, and Max Munro, of The Central South Island Charity Bike Ride, want people to turn up on Sunday morning to register and have a practice ride.

Almost 70 people have signed up for the 2022 Central South Island Charity Bike Ride which will kick off its first training session on Sunday.

The bike ride will take place over three days in February next year covering almost 365 kilometres starting with Timaru to Tekapo on the first day, Tekapo to Kurow on day two and Kurow to Timaru on day three.

Ride chairman Max Munro said there will be a training session every second week until December and then every Sunday leading up to the three-day ride.

“The ride is all about raising money for charities, having fun and staying fit. We were supposed to have an open day in September but had to postpone it because of Covid,” Munro said.

“For the training session, we ride 45-50 km and stay reasonably close to town. The training session is for anyone who wants to learn how to ride in a group. We plan to have at least 14 training sessions before the ride in February.

“We have got a broad spectrum of people joining in this time with ages ranging from 15-year-olds to 70-year-olds.

“The entries are open online on the Central South Island Charity Bike Ride’s website. Anyone wanting to have a chat and join in on Sunday can do so if they arrive a bit early. We will be at the stadium car park from 8.30am.”

Munro said a lot of E-bike riders turned up last year for the ride, and they hoped for more next year.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Central South Island Charity Bike Ride organiser Max Munro was delighted at the completion of another successful event in February this year.

The funds raised from the three-day ride will go to Heart Kids New Zealand, YMCA, Life Education Trust, Whalan Lodge Home Care in Kurow, Creative Corner Early Learning Centre, South Canterbury Child Restraint Rentals, Graeme Dingle Foundation Canterbury and South Canterbury Hospice.

Munro said the rides to date have raised almost $2 million for charities around South Canterbury.

Sunday's ride will leave Timaru's Aorangi stadium, on Morgans Rd, at 9am.