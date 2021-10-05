South Canterbury Tongan Society launches its own biggest loser challenge

Tongan Society South Canterbury biggest loser eight week challenge participants get together to exercise at Caroline Bay last week.

To encourage healthy families, the Tongan Society South Canterbury has issued its own biggest loser eight-week weight loss challenge.

Society president Pauline Luyton said the campaign started on September 25, with 70 people registered and another 12 on a waiting list.

“We want to get people active and make a lifestyle change.”

Luyton said though the programme was aimed at the Pasifika community because of its low health outcomes and inequities, those participating were from a variety of cultures.

Arowhenua Whanau Services completed health checks on those signed up.

Pacific adults have disproportionate rates of risk factors, according to the Ministry of Health's Ola Manuia Pacific Health and Wellbeing Action Plan 2020-2025.

The plan lists risk factors as obesity, smoking, alcohol use, physical inactivity and psychological distress.

Supplied Tongan Society South Canterbury challenge members do Zumba during their version of the biggest loser challenge.

“Pacific adults are 2.5 times more likely to be obese compared with non-Pacific adults (after adjusting for age and gender). Pacific children are 3.3 times more likely to be obese compared with non-Pacific children,” the plan reads.

The society’s programme comprises attending a session at Performance Training gym three times a week, group exercise up and down the piazza once a week, and a Zumba class once a week.

Supplied Tongan Society South Canterbury biggest losers challenge participants listen to instruction at Performance Training gym.

Luyton said the challenge enabled people to support each other and undertake the journey together. Parents brought their children with them who encouraged their elders.

“At times it gets a bit competitive.”

At the three week and six week marks, participants will be measured to keep track of their progress.

“It’s about losing excuses, and sugar. It’s great for our soul and spirits.”