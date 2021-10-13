Company proposing waste-to-energy plant at Waimate pushing hard for local support

SIRRL director Kevin Stratful gives some information regarding the waste to energy plant proposal at a public pop-in session last month in Waimate.

The company proposing to build a waste to energy plant at Waimate has been pushing hard for local support, asking the district council for lists of those most influential in the community and the mayor’s endorsement to use in advertising.

Emails between South Island Resource Recovery Limited (SIRRL) representatives and Waimate District Council staff, released under the Local Government Official Information Act, show requests by the company for help and support of the proposal to build a $350 million waste to energy plant in the town.

Last month, SIRRL announced plans to build the plant and held community workshops to engage with the Waimate community.

A similar plan on the West Coast, involving two of company’s main players, was abandoned in 2019 after it failed to get public support.

SIRRL requires resource consents from elected council members and Environment Canterbury as well as the support of the Waimate community and local iwi to advance its plans.

In the lead up to those meetings, correspondence between SIRRL director Kevin Stratful, the company’s public relations advisor – Erin Jamieson of Christchurch-based company Convergence, and a Waimate District Council staffer, shows the council helped the company.

In an email sent on August 11, 2021, the council staffer offered to assist the company saying:

“Yah, what exciting news! We’re happy to help where we can and provide advice if required. If you require any help from council don't hesitate to contact me,” they wrote.

On August 12, Jamieson replied asking for a list of influential community members.

“Wonder if you could send me the community influencers list and any Facebook groups we should connect with.”

Supplied/Stuff An artist's impression of the planned plant to be built at Waimate as shown in a SIRRL brochure.

The council staffer replied to that request saying: “Most of the community influencers are in Rotary. They often have groups present to them so what about Kevin (Stratful) giving them a presentation like he gave to council on the 26th? They’d welcome that.”

The staffer also sent Jamieson a list of organisations including names of those to contact. The list included members of Waimate Rotary, Waimate Whitestone Lions and Lionesses, Freemasons, Women’s Institute, Grey Power and Federated Farmers. She also suggested the company undertake a mail drop at Morven.

The next day, Jamieson asked them to supply a list of media contacts and

if they could have a quote from Waimate District mayor Craig Rowley included in advertising the company planned to do.

The council staffer replied that it was best to only include a quote from the mayor in a press release on the matter.

“If it’s included in the advertising, people may read it as a testimony which we don’t want as he needs to remain neutral at this point.”

A Local Government New Zealand senior spokesperson said reading the emails between the council and SIRRL it would be easy to think that council staff “had a thumb on the scales”.

“However, that is offset by prudent checks and balances in the system, and they have got to get resource consent and go through a consultation process.

“They will also have to have a robust business case, and it will all be conducted in the public eye.”

Stratful was hopeful of gaining the council’s public support.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Waimate residents meet with SIRRL representatives at a public meeting in the town last month.

On July 30, he emailed another council staffer:

“Excluding ECan who cannot at this point take a position, we have support from all parties. Support from the council will be very important, and we ask if the council are in a position to publicly support the project at some future date.”

Taituarā – Local Government Professionals Aotearoa general manager communications and partnerships, Ann Thomson, said council staff should always be professional in their dealings with companies which contact a council, including those proposing such initiatives.

“There will usually be a separation between staff involved in the future consenting process you allude to and, for example, those involved with economic development and job creation and attraction and the correctness of staff member's enthusiasm or support for a project will be influenced by the role they hold and the alignment or otherwise of the project to council strategies and policies.”

Thomson said it would be usual for councils to know who the key influencers and stakeholders were in their community.

“So, depending on the specific circumstances and any privacy requirements, this sort of information is likely to be provided to people that ask for it as part of the information a council holds.

“It would also be reasonable for council staff to give advice to a company wishing to engage with the community on the best ways to do this.”

SIRRL comprised three partners, China Tianying Ltd (CNTY), the main shareholder, Renew Energy NZ and Urbaser which CNTY sold recently to Platinum Equity for $US4.2 billion.

The company has also made efforts to gain the support of the China-based owners of Waimate dairy factory Yili Group/Oceania Dairy.

On June 28, Stratful emailed the council's chief executive Stuart Duncan:

“There have been several meetings between CNTY and Yili at the CEO/chairman level to gain support of Yili for the project.

“The progress is very positive.”

Timeline:

2018: The Government withdraws a promised $350,000 grant to Renew Energy for a West Coast waste to energy plant after the company’s then CEO Gerard Gallagher is investigated by the Serious Fraud Office.

Renew Energy seeks and gains $300m financial backing from China Tianying Inc (CNTY) signing a secret agreement in China. Buller mayor, at the time, Garry Howard also signed the agreement.

January 2019: Renew Energy lodges a resource consent to stockpile 132,000 tonnes of rubbish in Reefton. The application is withdrawn after public opposition.

March 2019: Renew Energy pulls out of building a plant in Westport due to lack of public support. Howard's involvement and signature on an agreement with China Tianying becomes public.

April 2019: Howard faces a vote of no confidence from his councillors for not keeping them informed.

September 2021: SIRRL announces its proposal to build near Waimate.