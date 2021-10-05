Trial date set for mother charged with murdering three daughters

Lauren Dickason is accused of killing her three children, Liane, 6, Maya, 2, and Karla, 2, in Timaru.

A trial date has been set for a woman who allegedly murdered her three children in Timaru.

Lauren Dickason, 40, a medical practitioner, was scheduled to appear in the High Court at Christchurch on Tuesday morning.

However, the matter was put back until October 15 after a further 10 days were allowed to complete a psychiatric report.

She is yet to enter a plea and remains at a mental health facility at Hillmorton Hospital in Christchurch.

Dickason’s appearance was excused at Tuesday’s hearing, during which Justice Rachel Dunningham set the trial down for March 2023.

Relatives and local members of the media were able to watch the hearing from Timaru via video link.

A health assessor preparing a psychiatric report requested that a second one be considered, but it was ruled out after defence counsel Kerryn Beaton QC said an independent psychiatric report was being arranged by the defence.

Dickason, her husband Graham, and their three girls – twin daughters Maya and Karla, 2, and their older sister Liane, 6 – arrived in New Zealand in August.

Police allege she killed the three children on the night of September 16, about a week after the family moved into a property in Queen St, Timaru.

Graham, an orthopaedic surgeon, found them dead when he arrived home about 10pm after dining with colleagues at a restaurant.

Dickason required hospital treatment in the aftermath of the incident.

She appeared in the Timaru District Court the next day charged with the murder of her three daughters.

Since then vigils have been held in Timaru and in South Africa to mark their deaths.

Suppression orders on the details of the offending continue.

According to the Homicide Report, a Stuff data investigation examining why people kill, on average nine children aged 14 and younger are the victims of homicide in New Zealand each year.