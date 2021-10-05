Man gets community service for cultivation of cannabis

The Timaru District Council heard that police found five cannabis plants when Daniel Heslip’s. (File photo).

A Fairlie man has been sentenced to community work after being found in possession of five cannabis plants.

Daniel Heslip, 37, pleaded guity to the cultivation of cannabis when he appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki at the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The five plants were discovered after police executed a search warrant in Heslip’s home in August, 2021.

When questioned, Heslip said told police the plants were experimental and for personal use.

Defence counsel Jay Lovely urged Judge Dravitzki to be lenient on Heslip, as he was a single dad, and had only one conviction to his record, which was back in the Youth Court.

“He accepts this needs to be knocked on the head,” Lovely said.

“He is with two children and coming from Fairlie, it is difficult to organise community work.”

Judge Dravitzki noted Heslip had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and that the amount grown was relatively small.

He sentenced Heslip to 40 hours community work.