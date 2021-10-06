South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival feedback positive

Eateries in this year’s South Canterbury Outstanding Food Festival (Scoff) have said the 10-day event was a much-needed help during Covid-19 alert level 2, with some considering adding the food specials to their menus on a more permanent basis.

Fifty-seven eateries and 30 food producers from throughout South Canterbury took in part in this year’s 10-day “paddock-to-plate” festival, a Venture Timaru initiative, with each eatery serving a Scoff special dish.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff The Shearer’s Quarters three cheese scone Scoff dish.

Venture Timaru’s operations manager, Di Hay, said there had been “heaps” of “incredibly positive” feedback about the festival.

“Our hospitality businesses are thrilled to be part of something so positive that celebrates their businesses and our region and brings customers in their doors,” Hay said.

“From the community viewpoint, people are delighted to have the chance to go out and scoff some fabulous food while supporting local businesses. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

Lockie Broadfoot, of the Silverstream Hotel, near Kimbell, said ‘’lots of people'[‘ came in to try their dish.

“I think the 10-day period was good considering the current Covid environment. Maybe in a different time when there's no Covid we could think about extending the festival for longer so more people who are travelling can come in.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Hay said a recipe book from this year’s festival should be on sale in late November/early December.

“Scoff was well marketed, well-timed and well attended. It’s good awareness for businesses. It was good overall marketing in level 2.”

The hotel’s Scoff dish, beef fillet with bacon wrapped asparagus, will also continue as an occasional special over the year.

Fairlie’s Hungry Birds food trailer had a dhaba-style bhuna chicken with steamed rice and rumali roti special.

Food trailer owner Jainik Shah said “a good number of people’’ tried the dish.

‘’The feedback we got from people is that they really liked it. It had a lot of fresh flavours not like other items on the menu,” Shah said.

“We are considering making the bhuna chicken a permanent part of the dish because people liked it a lot, but we’re in a fix about the roti as it takes a lot of time to prepare.”

Fairlie’s Museum Cafe owner Corina Fellman said the business’ berry, peach and custard pie may crop up again on the menu from time-to-time.

“It (Scoff) did help in level 2. It got more people to come in and made people more aware of local businesses,” Fellman said.

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Venture Timaru will be surveying eateries to get feedback about what worked well for this year.

Customers who ordered Scoff dishes during the 10-day festival were encouraged upload an image of the dish to social media, and go in the draw to win prizes.

Hay said while they could not give exact numbers of #Scoff social media tags, they had recorded a huge amount of engagement on social media channels.

“It’s certainly been a buzz of activity,” she said.

“Both years we’ve had great feedback from the eateries that people have been specifically visiting spurred on by the festival to eat the Scoff specials.

“We are getting recipes from the eateries involved, hopefully of their Scoff specials, and also from the food producers, and we’ll be collating these into a recipe book that will also include some beautiful images of our district.

"We’re anticipating this could be a great Christmas present for friends and whānau this festive season.”

She said the festival’s 10 days had worked well for the past two years, but businesses involved will be surveyed to get feedback about what worked well for this year and suggestions for 2022.

Hay said the recipe book should be on sale late November/early December.