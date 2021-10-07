South Canterbury Museum to host cyberspace presentation during World Space Week

NZ Astrobiology Network executive director and astrobiologist and space sciences communicator Hari Mogosanu is delivering a live online presentation on Friday.

A Wellington-based astrobiologist will beam a live presentation in cyberspace to celebrate Women in Space.

The presentation, by Romanian-born and Wellington-based astrobiologist and space sciences communicator Hari Mogoşanu, will be hosted by the South Canterbury Museum and the Canterbury branch of the Royal Society of New Zealand, as part of World Space Week (October 4-10).

On Saturday Mogoşanu helped launch a women in space website in New Zealand for women to join who work on the “next frontier”.

“Space is my passion. I have been loving the stars since I was a six-year-old kid. I have a thirst and curiosity for it,” Mogoşanu told The Timaru Herald.

READ MORE:

* Survivor City: How space flights could reinvigorate the Christchurch economy

* Kiwi astronomers among those worried by Elon Musk's plan to launch thousands of satellites



“It’s a psychological frontier to go beyond your limits.”

Mogoşanu left Romania as a teenager after the revolution, gaining a European Union Scholarship to study her Masters in Environmental Management.

It was not until 18 years ago, when she moved to New Zealand, that she completed a second Masters in International Security with endorsement in Intelligence.

The Romanian Space Agency invited her for their own Mars mission training and then in 2014 she had the opportunity for planetary protection training with Nasa in the US for six weeks.

She said the technology produced from going to space benefited humans in many ways.

STARDOME Astrobiologist and space sciences communicator Hari Mogoşanu is fascinated by the night sky and beyond. (File photo)

“Technology keeps people alive, younger and healthier,” she said.

An example, when astronauts’ bones degenerated in space, research was done to reverse the problem and now people know lack of calcium can be a factor, Mogoşanu said.

Another fact she said was interesting was, about 400 kilometres above the Earth is microgravity which does not have as strong a pull as gravity on Earth and some substances behave differently because of that.

Researchers are looking at how much power is used to lift items in manufacturing and how much easier it would be to push instead of lift in microgravity, she said.

“Space challenges humans and pushes them beyond anything they have ever experienced before.”

She admires SpaceX founder Elon Musk and the infrastructure he has designed on Earth that can be used on Mars.

As well as working for Space Place (formerly Carters Observatory) and executive director of the New Zealand Astrobiology Network, Mogoşanu hopes to go to space

“It would be awesome. It would be second to having my partner and child.”

In the early years of the United States space programme women performed better in the psychological and endurance tests than men, she said.

“But then they did not let women do things like go to the moon or into space.”

She said women should go into space if they want to “because they can”.

The first woman in space was Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova, who flew on Vostok 6 on June 16, 1963.

The first American woman in space, Sally Ride, flew aboard the Space Shuttle STS-7 in June 1983, according to Nasa.

Fraser Gunn/Supplied The Southern Cross above the Church of the Good Shepherd in Tekapo. (File photo)

The World Space Week Association in the United States was established in 1980 to co-ordinate the celebration of the first moon landing of 1969.

Since then the event has evolved and is marked in about 96 countries with a different theme each year. It is endorsed by the United Nations.

South Canterbury Museum director Philip Howe said anyone can view the online presentation from their home on Friday, October 8, at 6.30pm

“We hope that people will take the opportunity to sign in just before 6.30pm and join the event where Hari will provide a presentation.

“Anyone can join using their internet browser, and it’s free.”

Go to: museum.timaru.govt.nz/explore/news/world-space-week-2021-online-presentation to watch.