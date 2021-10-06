Person in minor condition following multiple vehicle crash in Timaru

One person has been extricated from a vehicle following a multiple vehicle crash in North St on Wednesday.

One person was taken to Timaru Hospital in a minor condition following a multiple vehicle crash on Timaru’s North St.

A St John spokesperson said they received a call at 3.01pm to the incident on Wednesday.

“One ambulance attended and treated one patient and transported them to Timaru Hospital,” the spokesperson said.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesperson said they responded to the incident, east of State Highway 1, about 3pm on Wednesday.

Multiple vehicles were involved and one person was extricated from a vehicle, the spokesperson said.