Hair-raising exercise continues in South Canterbury

Beards for Beds participants compare growth at the fundraiser’s halfway mark in August. The Pleasant Point and Mackenzie men have been sponsored to grow beards for five months to raise funds for Starship Hospital but may have to wear them for longer. From left, are Stephen Casey, Allan Scott, Tony Beck, Ash Harwood, Johnie Hough, Ant Frew, Thomas Stocker and Dan Warwick. At front are Brendon Feely, left, and Dutchy Wieldraayer.

A group of South Canterbury men growing beards for charity will have to keep the fuzz a little longer with Covid-19 alert levels keeping them from holding a group shave off.

Beards for Beds, organised in Pleasant Point, is a fundraiser in which 20 men have not shaved for the past five months, raising money for new beds in the paediatric Intensive Care Unit at Auckland’s Starship Hospital.

Beards for Beds spokesman Brendon​ Feely​ said the shave off planned for the Pleasant Point Hotel for Sunday had to be postponed until alert level 1.

Already the campaign had raised $10,000 and another $10,000 was expected through selling calendars, raffles and sponsorships.

“We can’t go ahead, we need the numbers to fundraise, and we can’t physically get enough people in the hotel,” he said.

The participating men from Pleasant Point and the Mackenzie, made a commitment to grow a beard from scratch after a mass final clean shave on May 23.

They compared their chin growth on the second Sunday of every month and made a big deal of what they thought would be the half-way growing point in August.

The group of Pleasant Point and Mackenzie men taking part in the inaugural Beards for Beds fundraiser for Starship Hospital pictured in May after their group clean shave.

Collection buckets have been placed at businesses in the area and a calendar of the men posing for different months is in the process of being printed.

“We have had great support from the community, and it’s amazing how small change in the buckets adds up,” Feely said.

He said he felt sorry for the group’s eight shearers as it could get hot in the shearing sheds.

“We’ll just keep doing the hard yards. We have to think there’s still kids suffering in Starship, and we’re doing it for them.”

Feely’s wife Dayna​ Feely has taken photos for the 500 calendars which will be distributed for purchase at the shave off in level 1.