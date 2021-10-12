Rare wētā discovered in Mackenzie Basin sanctuary

A moderately large population of the rare Tekapo ground wētā has been discovered in an insect sanctuary in the Mackenzie Basin.

Te Manahuna Aoraki, a multi-agency project with the aspiration of turning the Mackenzie Basin into a predator free zone, has built a fence protecting the robust grasshopper, one of the rarest insects in the country.

However, it has not only proved a suitable habitat for the robust grasshopper, but also for a rare species of wētā.

Department of Conservation (DOC) staff were removing skinks from the grasshopper enclosure when they found a moderately large population of wētā.

Recently, scientists have identified the wētā as Tekapo ground wētā - which was classified as nationally critical.

DOC science advisor on invertebrates, Tara Murray, said they were not sure how the wētā got into the enclosure.

“Potentially they were already living in the enclosure, but they haven’t been noticed before as the focus has been on grasshoppers. DOC plans to study the wētā this summer to find out more,” Murray said.

“The Tekapo ground wētā is thought to be extremely rare, and lives on river margins near Takapō/Tekapo. However, monitoring by DOC also found this species in two other sites in the project area over summer, so perhaps it is not as rare as previously thought.”

Valentina Bellomo/Stuff Te Manahuna Aoraki, a multi-agency project protecting the Mackenzie Basin from invasive predators, received a $12million boost from the Government late last month.

The robust grasshopper fence was built in 2018 after DOC discovered the insects. Asked about the population of the insect, Murray said numbers fluctuate a lot.

“Over the whole length of Paterson’s Terrace, annual monitoring has estimated the number of adult females between 25 and 88 (that is inside and outside the fence). DOC’s research suggests only about 8 per cent of female grasshoppers survive to adulthood,” she said.

“One of the largest known populations is found on a 3.5 kilometre long unused gravel road built during the construction of the Tekapo canal in the 1970s.

“The fenced robust grasshopper enclosure is along this road, so grasshoppers can be studied inside and outside the fence. It’s not known if the population extended naturally from the nearby river, or if it established as a result of being moved during the canal construction.”

Murray said they were equally excited about the wētā discovery.

“This find is a great example of ‘the more you look, the more you find’,” she said.